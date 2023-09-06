Ex-Edmonton Oilers No. 1 pick lashes out at then HC Dallas Eakins - "Just didn't like me"

Former Edmonton Oilers No. 1 overall pick, Nail Yakupov, recently opened up about his time with the team and his tumultuous relationship with then-head coach Dallas Eakins.

Speaking on the Dropping The Gloves podcast with John Scott, Yakupov revealed the challenges he faced during his tenure in Edmonton.

Yakupov, who was selected first overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, had a strong rookie season but struggled in his second year. He recalled a pivotal moment when he was healthy scratched in a game between the Oilers and Maple Leafs, leaving him empty and shocked. He admitted to considering a trade request then, saying,

"I felt like someone just took something inside Nail and just threw somewhere. I was so empty man. It was unbelievable, that was the moment you should try not to let those things down but I was down, It was so bad after that I couldn't breathe, I was shocked that I lost everything, I lost energy, I lost momentum, I was nervous, I lost control basically."

The Russian winger also discussed his strained relationship with Eakins, noting that the coach didn't provide the guidance and support he needed to develop his game. He felt singled out and claimed that the coach focused on criticizing his defensive play rather than teaching him.

"Since that, my relationship with Dallas Eakins was over. Not because of me, he just didn’t like me. I don’t know. He told me that, ‘defence, defence, defence.’ I don’t want to be wrong, he was screaming at me, he was asking ‘Why you did do this, why are you not doing this’ but he wasn’t teaching."

Yakupov praised former Oilers player Darcy Hordichuk for his support during those challenging times, describing him as a mentor who helped him overcome shyness and feel more comfortable with his teammates, stating,

"Darcy Hordichuk, that guy's a beauty. That guy gave me life man. He picked me up every day from the Sutton Place, I was driving with him and that's how I started talking a little bit and I didn't feel shy."

While reflecting on his career, Yakupov expressed how different he is mentally today compared to his early years in the NHL, acknowledging that the pressure of being a first-overall pick took a toll on him.

He also disputed comments made by Brian Burke about a negative draft interview with the Toronto Maple Leafs, suggesting that he was simply scared and under immense pressure at the time.

"Probably I was scared and I had such a big pressure at that time and I just wanted to go home, in my mind I wanted to go home. My English wasn't good, I didn't have a lot of English words to say or pronounce."

He also revealed that language barriers hindered his ability to bond with teammates during his rookie year. Yakupov's limited English proficiency made him shy and inhibited his interactions with established stars like Shawn Horcoff, Ales Hemsky, Sam Gagner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Taylor Hall.

