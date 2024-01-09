Ex-Flyers star Scott Hartnell left unimpressed with Cutter Gauthier's trade shenanigans, rips into prospect's decision to snub Philly for Ducks

Cutter Gauthier, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, found himself at the center of a trade deal between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers traded Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

A video post shared by Flyers Nation featured former professional ice hockey left winger Scott Hartnell and hockey analyst Al Morganti discussing Gauthier's departure during an intermission live segment on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The conversation was initiated by Taryn Hatcher, host and reporter for NBCSPhilly, who quoted Jones:

"I love what Jones said. If you don't want to be a Flyer, you're not going to be a Flyer."

Hartnell, a seasoned player with 17 NHL seasons under his belt, expressed his views on Cutter Gauthier's decision:

"Yeah, see you later. It's the best thing you can say in this point in time, right? A kid doesn't want to be there. Hasn't played an NHL game yet, so he's thinking he's something else to call where he can be playing. And the Flyers did a great job, like he said, keep it on the down low and getting a great return in Drysdale"

Morganti joined the conversation, expressing his surprise at a young player not wanting to join the Flyers. He pondered on the reasons behind such a decision:

"Yeah, I find it remarkable a player that young not want to come here? I don't know, not like Tortorella. What is the problem?"

Hartnell reiterated the Flyers' status as one of the best organizations in the NHL, highlighting the potential risks associated with college players who could become free agents.

The discussion delved into Cutter Gauthier's apparent lack of maturity, with Morganti questioning the prospect's decision to avoid the organization due to recent events.

Morganti added:

"And you can't risk a lot of things with a college player because they have a wild card that they can become free agents. You have to wait another two years. But all I can figure is he wanted to be here this year and they told me he needed more time.

"Whatever it is, it doesn't say a lot for your maturity that you don't want to come to an organization because of whatever happened in the last two months."

The conversation concluded with Hartnell highlighting the ongoing issues and emphasizing the involvement of key figures like Keith Jones and Danny Briere:

"And just think of the people involved, Keith Jones and Danny Briere. And you won't speak to them. Well, there's something seriously wrong in that equation right there."

Cutter Gauthier traded by Flyers to the Ducks

Cutter Gauthier, a pivotal figure in the United States' recent world junior championship triumph, was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The exchange involved acquiring defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick in return for Gauthier, who was initially selected by the Flyers with the fifth pick of the 2022 NHL draft.

Despite Cutter Gauthier's potential as a promising forward, the Flyers decided to part ways with the 19-year-old. Flyers general manager Danny Briere explained that the decision was a result of a prolonged process. Gauthier, initially expressing enthusiasm about being a part of the Flyers, later changed his stance, stating that he did not want to play for the team.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding Gauthier's commitment to the Flyers, the team decided to trade him to the Anaheim Ducks, seizing an opportunity to secure the highest value.