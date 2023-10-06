Ex-Jaguars LB Myles Jacks purchases majority stake in Texas-based Allen Americans hockey team

Former NFL linebacker Myles Jack, known for his passion and leadership on the football field, is making headlines with his recent acquisition of a majority stake in the Texas-based Allen Americans hockey team.

Jack, along with his mother, LaSonjia Jack, is set to take control of the team as they embark on their 15th season in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), serving as the affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Jack, who had a successful career in the NFL, including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers, retired from professional football on August 20, 2023. His decision to enter the world of sports ownership marks a significant transition into the business arena.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new venture, Myles Jack stated,

"The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility. I'm excited to bring a first-class, family-friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners."

Jack's move into hockey ownership is particularly notable in the context of increasing efforts to promote diversity and anti-racism in professional sports. Matt Dumba, one of the few minority players in the NHL, has also been a vocal advocate for greater inclusivity within hockey.

The NHL has faced challenges related to diversity and inclusion, with calls for the league to adapt and evolve. Myles Jack's ownership of the Allen Americans is seen as a positive step in this direction, with the ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin, expressing his excitement about the Jacks' involvement, stating,

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Myles and LaSonjia Jack to the League and further the Allen Americans tradition."

While the Allen Americans claim that Myles and his mother are the first Black owners of a professional hockey team, it's worth noting that former sprinter-turned-baseball player Herb Washington previously owned the Central Hockey League's Youngstown SteelHounds from 2005-2006 through 2007-2008.

What are Myles Jack's total career earnings?

Myles Jack's total career earning in 2023 is estimated to be around $49,138,841, as reported by Sportrac.com. Over his 8-season NFL career, he earned a salary of $27,277,574, with a substantial signing bonus of $21,331,866, workout bonuses of $500,000, and additional incentives amounting to $29,401.

Jack's career saw him sign four contracts, with his most lucrative being a four-year, $57 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He briefly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning $8 million on a two-year contract, and had a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles for one season.