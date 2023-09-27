Ryan O’Reilly, the former star player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently made headlines with his candid remarks about his departure from the iconic Canadian team. After a distinguished 14-season NHL career, O’Reilly ventured into free agency for the first time, securing a four-year, $18 million contract with the Nashville Predators.

This move has raised questions about the factors behind his decision to leave Toronto, a team he once described as an amazing place to play.

Speaking about his transition to The Hockey Central Signing Season panel, O’Reilly admitted:

"It’s true what people say — it is a little crazy."

His decision to join the Predators was influenced by the team's vision for the future under new general manager Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette. Notably, the presence of his older brother, Cal O’Reilly, who rejoined the Predators, also played a part in convincing him to make the move south.

O’Reilly praised the Predators' leadership group, particularly captain Roman Josi, and their commitment to doing things the right way to achieve competitiveness. He contrasted this with his experience in Toronto, saying:

"Here, it gets a little time on the TV, but it’s not everything. It is more than just a game there."

Furthermore, O’Reilly pointed out that the Predators offered him more opportunities than the Maple Leafs. He is expected to be the first-line center in Nashville and take a leading role in mentoring the team’s emerging talent, alongside former Maple Leafs defenseman Luke Schenn.

While expressing his appreciation for the Maple Leafs and the pride associated with the team, O’Reilly candidly stated:

"My family thought it was better. We’ll see if it’s the right one. You never know, but so far, I’m enjoying it."

O’Reilly’s departure from Toronto has reignited discussions about the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for the Leafs, especially for players hailing from Ontario. As he embarks on this new journey with the Predators, O’Reilly looks back fondly on his time with the Leafs but remains content with his decision to embrace a fresh opportunity in the NHL.

Ryan O'Reilly said the media spotlight wasn't the sole reason for his Maple Leafs departure

Ryan O'Reilly previously discussed his decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs during an appearance on "First Up" with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo.

While acknowledging the spotlight of playing in Toronto, O'Reilly emphasized that it wasn't the sole factor behind his departure. He expressed gratitude for his time in Toronto but believed a change of environment would benefit his career.

O'Reilly recognized the Leafs' talent and contending potential but acknowledged the challenges of the spotlight. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role, helping the team secure their first playoff series victory.