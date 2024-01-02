Ex-NBA star Jamal Crawford clarifies son's query regarding Seattle Kraken tradition of throwing fish during player walkouts

In a quirky and tradition-steeped spectacle at the T-Mobile Park during the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, the Seattle Kraken left fans in awe with their resounding 3-0 victory over defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights.

However, it wasn't just the on-ice action that caught the attention of spectators. It was the peculiar sight of a 12-pound Alaskan king salmon soaring over the heads of the Seattle Kraken players during their walkout.

As the Winter Classic crowd of 47,313 roared in approval, former NBA star Jamal Crawford seized the opportunity to enlighten his son about the uniquely Seattle tradition.

The basketball veteran, known for his time with the LA Clippers, was captured teaching his son about the fish-tossing ritual, a tradition deeply rooted in the city's culture.

Expand Tweet

When asked by his curious son about the unusual spectacle, Crawford explained:

"I know. In Seattle, that's what it's known for. You see it? The fish."

The exchange encapsulates the blend of sportsmanship and local culture that makes the NHL Winter Classic a truly unforgettable experience, where traditions as peculiar as fish-tossing become an integral part of the festivities.

Seattle Kraken make waves in festive Winter Classic, blank Knights 3-0

The Seattle Kraken triumphed with a 3-0 shutout against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. The chilly Monday afternoon saw goaltender Joey Daccord making an impressive 35 saves, earning his second career NHL shutout and etching his name into Winter Classic history.

Eeli Tolvanen showcased his prowess with a goal and an assist, contributing to the Kraken's fifth straight win and extending their franchise-record point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde also found the net for Seattle in a dazzling display of offensive prowess.

Daccord's stellar performance included a crucial breakaway save against Vegas' Jack Eichel in the first period. He also made a sprawling glove save with just over two minutes remaining, securing the historic shutout.

The game itself was a spectacle of creativity, with the Golden Knights arriving in Elvis costumes and the Kraken players donning white T-shirts paired with orange overalls and stocking caps, reminiscent of Pike Place Market fishmongers.

The nautical theme extended throughout the park, featuring players walking from dugouts to the rink on makeshift docks adorned with buoys.

This festive Winter Classic not only showcased the Seattle Kraken's on-ice excellence but also celebrated the spirit of the game with creative team attire and a memorable atmosphere at the T-Mobile Park.