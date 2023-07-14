Ex-NFL star Tim Tebow comes clean on recent purchase of Lake Tahoe ECHL expansion team

Ex-NFL star Tim Tebow has revealed his recent purchase of the Lake Tahoe expansion team in the ECHL, a move that showcases his growing interest and involvement in the sport of hockey. Best known for his football and baseball careers, Tebow has taken on the role of part-owner in the upcoming team, which is set to begin play in the 2024-25 season.

Tebow is thrilled about the new venture, citing the strong partnerships, the location, and overwhelming community support as key factors in his decision. The team's presence in the Lake Tahoe area offers a distinctive opportunity for success, given its natural beauty and popularity among visitors. The arena's proximity to the breathtaking Lake Tahoe further adds to the appeal of the location.

While Tebow admits that he didn't grow up around hockey, his investments in the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates, both ECHL teams, sparked his interest in the sport. Building relationships with players and gaining insight into their passion for the game motivated Tebow to explore further.

One of Tebow's primary motivations in sports ownership is to create special moments for families and communities. He has witnessed the power of sports in bringing people together through his involvement with the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Tim Tebow aims to replicate these successes with the Lake Tahoe team, utilizing his majority ownership to forge strong bonds with the local community and support charities that hold personal importance to him.

Drawing from his experiences as a minor-league baseball player in the New York Mets organization, Tebow emphasizes the importance of community engagement. He witnessed some minor-league teams and communities excelling in this aspect, while others fell short.

Tebow wants the Lake Tahoe team to embody the spirit of being the community's team, providing a family-friendly environment that serves as a bonding experience. Additionally, he views the team as a platform to support nonprofits and bring communities closer together.

An exciting opportunity for the community to engage with the team arises with the chance to suggest a name for the new franchise. Fans can visit LakeTahoeProHockey.com/name-your-team until August 4th to submit their suggestions. By submitting their suggestions, participants not only have a chance to name the team but also get to draw exciting prizes. These prizes include an exclusive in-game experience during the inaugural season and an autographed jersey.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin expressed enthusiasm for the ownership and operating group behind the Lake Tahoe team, commending their ability to cultivate a new generation of ECHL fans. He anticipates the team will provide locals with a hometown sports experience and contribute to the growth of hockey in the community.

Although Tim Tebow won't be making day-to-day decisions regarding the hockey team, he plans to be a frequent visitor to the area during breaks from his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the SEC Network, as well as his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation.

However, don't expect to see Tebow on the ice anytime soon. Recognizing his athletic limitations, he acknowledges that he didn't have the opportunity to learn how to skate at an early age due to his upbringing in the Philippines and Florida.

Tim Tebow expresses his appreciation for the passionate hockey fans in Nevada, particularly after witnessing the fervor surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights' recent Stanley Cup victory. He acknowledges the incredible dedication and love displayed by hockey fans at all levels and hopes to tap into that same passion with the Lake Tahoe team.

