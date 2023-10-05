Montreal Canadiens prospect, Nathan Legare, is making waves in the world of professional hockey. In a recent interview with Gerry Fleming, a former NHL forward, Legare showcased qualities reminiscent of Jeff Petry.

Fleming, who coached both Legare and Petry in Springfield, drew striking parallels between them. Legare's exceptional puck-handling abilities stand out, which is crucial in today's fast-paced NHL. Like Petry, he excels in delivering precise passes that spark offensive plays from the defensive zone.

Fleming also praised Legare's size and strength, traits he shares with Petry, a reliable defender. This young talent plays for the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sick Podcast: Tony Marinaro chats with Gerry Fleming about Nathan Legare and more.

Meet Nathan Legare: The Canadiens prospect who could be the next Jeff Petry

Another notable resemblance lies in the prospect's tall and imposing stature on the ice. Standing resolute and commanding, he possesses the physical presence necessary to thwart the advances of opposing forwards and serve as a bulwark in front of his goaltender. This combination of size and skill is a defining characteristic shared with Jeff Petry, who has etched his name as a dependable defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings.

Furthermore, Fleming effusively praised the prospect's defensive acumen, emphasizing his adept stickhandling and astute reading of the game's tempo. Sound defensive skills are the bedrock of any reliable defenseman, and this emerging talent appears to have this aspect firmly under control. His adept gap control, a vital aspect of successful defensive play, demonstrates his high hockey IQ. He plays for the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Yet what truly sets this prospect apart is the tantalizing prospect of offensive contributions. Fleming was keen to underscore the young player's potential to make a significant impact on the scoresheet. Envisaging an all-around right-handed shot defenseman who can not only shut down opponents but also create offensive opportunities is a rarity in the NHL. It's a combination that can elevate a team's performance and make a telling difference during crucial moments.

Also read: When Jeff Petry’s wife called out a Costco manager for discrimination in Montrea

As the interview progressed, it became increasingly apparent that this prospect is far from being a one-dimensional player. His mobility and adept puck-handling skills render him a dynamic presence on the ice, capable of joining the offensive rush and crafting scoring opportunities. The prospect's capability to distribute the puck effectively might translate into power-play success and provide the Canadiens with an added dimension.

He is Nathan Legare, a 20-year-old right winger who was drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Also read: Jeff Petry trade: Did the Canadiens benefit most from Red Wings move?