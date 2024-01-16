Ex-NHL player goes scorched earth on pro-Palestinian supporters for chanting outside cancer center in New York City

Former NHL's Colorado Avalanche defenseman Colby Cohen expressed strong criticism against pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday as they marched past the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The incident, captured in a video on X (formerly Twitter), depicted protesters chanting near the cancer hospital, which also houses a pediatric day hospital.

The leader of the protest labeled the cancer hospital as a "complicit institution," alleging that Palestine is the target of genocide. The woman leading the demonstration urged protesters to make their presence known to those inside the hospital:

"Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows."

Cohen, reacting to the protesters in a post on X, did not mince words.

He wrote:

"If you are wondering what scum of the earth look like, it’s these people harassing and yelling at children at Sloan Kettering getting cancer treatments, Hard to fathom there are adults that condone and support that type of behavior."

Cohen's strong condemnation is part of a larger trend of voices criticizing Palestine supporters who claim that Israel is engaged in a genocidal war against Palestinians, particularly following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

A quick glance at NHL player Colby Cohen's career

Beginning his hockey career in 2004/2005, Colby Cohen started playing with the Syracuse Stars that saw him feature both in the Eastern Junior Hockey League and Ontario Junior Hockey League. He later joined the U.S. National Team Development Program and bagged a silver medal in 2006 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, United States team.

The Colorado Avalanche selected him in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft with the 45th overall pick.

Cohen performed incredibly at Boston University, with a spectacular first year followed by an adequate second season. In the 2009 National Championship game, he gave his best performance and scored a goal in overtime that made him Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.

Cohen played for the Colorado Avalanche in 2010 and debuted on Oct. 3, 2010. After just a few games, he was traded to the NHL's Boston Bruins in December 2010. Although he wasn’t on the ice, he was one of the Bruins who won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

In 2013, Cohen traveled to Europe after signing with Assat of Finland, but again returned to the AHL where he played for the San Antonio Rampage. Cohen has now shifted his focus to television analysis, working for NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, NESN, CBS Sports, and American Sports Network.