Ex-NHL player stands by his early season prediction, doubles down on team who he believes will win the Stanley Cup

Former Edmonton Oilers player Ryan Whitney stands by his prediction regarding who he thinks will win the Stanley Cup come June. The former NHL player recalled the tweet posted by him on the first game day of the ongoing NHL season, where he spoke about the Edmonton Oilers being favorites to lift the Stanley Cup this season.

The Oilers endured a difficult start to the season, falling to 5-12-1 but have since rallied back to find themselves in a playoff spot. While talking on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Whitney said:

"I called this, I wrote a tweet the morning of the first game of the NHL season explaining how excited i was the NHL season is back and I'd said that the Edmonton Oilers are going to win the Stanley Cup. Right now, this is a team that is firing on all cylinders...I think this team right now, is on the perfect projection. This team is unstoppable."

The former Penguins and Oilers defenseman spoke highly of center Ryan Macleod, who's had a very impressive season so far, Whitney said,

"Have you seen Ryan MacLeod? Last 12 games, 12 points, seven goals. He's one of the fastest skaters in the league."

The Oilers are currently sitting third in the Pacific Division owing to their franchise-best 13-game win streak. Hart Trophy favorite Connor McDavid is performing at his usual best, contributing 16 goals and 43 assists in 40 appearances.

Who are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2024?

As per the latest odds by BetMGM, the three clubs poised to go all the way this season are the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.

The Avalanche (+750) currently sit second in the Central Division, just one point off the summit. Coming off the back of a 5-2 defeat against fellow favorites the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 and will be hoping to build on it as they face the Washington Capitals this Wednesday.

The Boston Bruins (+1000) sit comfortably at the top of the Atlantic Division with a seven-point cushion over the second-placed Panthers. The Bruins would be hoping to continue their good run of form and make it six back-to-back wins as they face the Carolina Hurricanes this Wednesday.

The Oilers (+900) find themselves with the second-best odds of winning the trophy come June. Only time will tell who ends up winning it all.