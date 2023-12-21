Ex-NHL star holds high praise for 2024 draft prospect, compares him Sidney Crosby

In a recent appearance on The Cam & Strick Podcast, former NHL star Jay Pandolfo offered effusive praise for Macklin Celebrini, a prospect eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Pandolfo drew compelling comparisons between Celebrini and hockey legends Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews, elevating the anticipation and intrigue surrounding this emerging talent.

Pandolfo's endorsement of Celebrini's playing style emphasized a complete game reminiscent of Crosby and Toews.

Pandolfo said,

"I would probably say like a tase. Jonathan Toews, Sidney Crosby, similar to those guys, more than like a McDavid or he plays a complete game."

Contrasting him with Connor McDavid, Pandolfo highlighted Macklin Celebrini's maturity and ability to navigate the physical aspects of the game, playing within the dots, in traffic, and consistently driving to the net. This, he noted, is a rare quality in a 17-year-old prospect.

Pandolfo said,

"Not that McDavid doesn't now at this point, but he already plays a complete game as a 17 year old. I think Jonathan Toews, like or Crosby like, he is like the furthest thing from a perimeter or player. He is inside the dots, plays in traffic, gets to the net. So that has really impressed me, especially for a younger guy."

One striking aspect of Macklin Celebrini's game that impressed Pandolfo was his strong work ethic and meticulous preparation. Pandolfo acknowledged the youngster's commitment off the ice, citing his dedication to video work and self-coaching.

Pandolfo said,

"He's a really strong kid in his preparation up to this point. This kid is prepared with his work ethic. What he does off the ice, how much time he puts into being a hockey player is very impressive just from video work. And he coaches himself, this kid. He recognizes things that he needs to get better at."

Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 NHL Draft probable number-one prospect

As a prospect for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Macklin Celebrini finds himself in the company of other highly touted players like Cole Eiserman, Ivan Demidov, and Aron Kiviharju, all vying for the coveted first-overall selection. The draft, scheduled for June 28–29, 2024, at Sphere in Las Vegas, promises to be a defining moment for these rising stars.

Celebrini's journey to NHL prospect status began with a standout season with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Scoring an impressive 50 goals and 67 assists in 52 games while playing for Shattuck-Saint Mary's, Celebrini not only caught the eye of scouts but dominated the league. He was named Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Forward of the Year.