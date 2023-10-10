Ex-NHL star J.T. Brown's wife Lexi LaFleur dishes out savage reply regarding Pride Tape ban decision

Lexi LaFleur, wife of former NHL star J.T. Brown, is not pleased with the National Hockey League's decision to ban the Pride Tape.

With the new season set to commence on Tuesday, a recent report from Outsports on the NHL's decision to ban the Pride Tape for the upcoming 2023-24 season has sparked controversy. It has come as a shock to many.

J.T. Brown's wife, Lexi Lafleur, was one of the notable figures to speak out against the NHL's decision, taking to her X (formerly Twitter) with a savage response:

"Long live pride tape. It was literally only 15 min during warmups in one game a season, but I guess even that was taking up too much space"

The NHL has taken several steps over the years to promote diversity and the inclusion of various programs in the sport. The Pride Tape was one of the tangible symbols of their dedication.

However, following several controversies on the ice last season involving Pride Night and special-themed jerseys, the NHL has continued to distance itself from special initiatives.

In June this year, the National Hockey League decided to prohibit all 32 teams from wearing special-themed jerseys during warmups or practices beginning next season. League commissioner Garry Bettman cited it as a source of 'distraction'.

The ban on Pride Tape has turned hockey fans skeptical of the NHL's efforts to promote diversity and the 'Hockey Is For Everyone' program.

What is J.T. Brown doing now?

Brown had a seven-year NHL career playing for multiple teams. After hanging up his skates in 2021, he decided to venture into the broadcasting industry and joined the Root Sports Northwest.

He's now employed as a TV analyst for the Seattle Kraken at Root Sports Northwest. In 2022, during a Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets game, Brown and Evertt Fitzhugh became the first all-black TV broadcasters in NHL history.

J.T. Brown made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012. He played six years with the Bolts and later spent one year apiece with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

Overall, the right winger appeared in 365 games, accumulating 72 points, thanks to 23 goals and 49 assists.