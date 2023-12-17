Ex-NHLer Kevin Bieksa slams Nick Cousins for hit on Eric Gudbranson

In a recent episode of the NHL studio show "To The Point," former professional ice hockey defenseman Kevin Bieksa expressed strong criticism toward Nick Cousins for his hit on Eric Gudbranson during a game between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 9. The hit drew attention and sparked a heated debate among the Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC) panel, focusing on the outbreak of violence in the league.

Bieksa, being the sole defenseman on the panel, provided a unique perspective on the matter. He began by addressing the vulnerability he felt as a defenseman, particularly when going back for the puck:

"I hate hits from behind because as a defenseman, I feel vulnerable."

This vulnerability, he explained, stems from the trust placed in teammates to do the right thing on the ice.

The discussion specifically honed in on Cousins' hit on Gudbranson, with Bieksa condemning the nature of the hit. Bieksa emphasized:

"Cousins not only hits him from behind, he explodes into him. He doesn't try to rub him out."

He expressed his disapproval of Cousins' approach, highlighting the explosiveness of the hit that left Eric Gudbranson in a vulnerable position.

Bieksa also criticized Cousins' reaction to the incident:

"I hate his reaction…the one where like, 'Oh, you're mad, but I didn't mean it.' Well, it doesn't matter if you mean it. You hit a guy with a very dirty hit."

He emphasized the need for accountability and honor in the chaotic and fast-paced world of professional hockey.

Furthermore, Bieksa took issue with Cousins' failure to accept responsibility for his actions. He pointed out Gudbranson's fortunate outcome, noting that the defenseman had full movement in his extremities the next day. Despite the severity of the hit, Bieksa criticized Cousins for not taking the honorable route and facing the consequences for his mistake:

"Mistakes happen, but then you got to pay the piper, in my opinion."

Expand Tweet

Eric Gudbranson's frustration leads to suspension after charging Cousins

The incident between Cousins and Eric Gudbranson escalated when the latter, expressing his frustration, challenged Cousins to a fight. Cousins, however, did not oblige, prompting Gudbranson to take matters into his own hands. As a result, Gudbranson received a one-game suspension for charging Cousins later in the game.

The altercation between Eric Gudbranson and Cousins added intensity to an already heated game, culminating in Gudbranson's ejection for instigating a fight. The Florida Panthers emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.