Ex-Penguins prospect Adam Johnson succumbs to his injuries after horrifying skate-to-neck incident

Adam Johnson's death was confirmed by the Nottingham Panthers on social media early Monday morning.

Earlier last night, Adam Johnson was involved in a scary incident during a game between EIHL's Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. The forward was believed to have been hit on the neck by an opponent's skate.

The team confirmed Adam Johnson's death in a post on X, which read:

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

After the collision, screens were immendiately put up around Johnson as the medical team tended to his injuries. Several minutes later, the game was postponed indefinitely and fans were requested to leave the arena.

In the video that surfaced of the incident, Johnson was seen attempting to skate back to the bench when he was stopped by officials and other players on the ice who signalled for immediate help.

Following the young forward's death, the team has requested fans to respect Johnson's family and friends in this time of mourning.

Adam Johnson's mom mourned his loss on social media

The Nottingham Panthers forward's mom, Kari Johnson took to social media to mourn the loss of her son.

In a emotional post on Facebook, Kari said:

"I lost half of my heart today. Love you always Munch."

Kari's post came up before the team's official annoucement on other social media platforms but family members and acquaintances had already taken to the comment section offering condolences.

Who were Adam Johnson's parents & family?

A Hibbing, Minnesota native, Adam Johnson was born to Davey and Susan 'Kari' Johnson on June 22, 1994.

Davey Johnson is a former university hockey player. He played the center position for four years and captained University of Minnesota Duluth hockey team from 1980-81. Years later his son followed his footsteps and joined the same university and played hockey as well.

Adam had an elder brother, Ryan Johnson. According to latestbollyholly.com, Ryan currently works as a Parish Secretary at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Ryan studied at the Model College of Hair Design at St. Cloud. Ryan is currently married and is a father of two children.