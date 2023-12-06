Ex-Rangers star Michael Del Zotto calls his surprise pick "one of the most misunderstood men in hockey"

In professional hockey, few figures have elicited as much debate and discussion as John Tortorella. He is a seasoned coach who has left a mark on the sport for his unique coaching approach.

Former New York Ranger star Michael Del Zotto recently offered a surprising perspective on Tortorella. In an episode of Spittin Chiclets podcast with host Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, he highlighted the coach as "one of the most misunderstood men in hockey."

"He wore his heart on his sleeve, and he wanted to win as much as the players. And I think he's one of the most misunderstood men in hockey. He cares about his players so much, and I wish I played for him my whole career."

Zotto's revelation came during a candid discussion about a memorable meeting with Tortorella, New York Rangers head coach in 2008. The coach, known for his direct and sometimes abrasive communication style, provided a glimpse into his unique coaching philosophy.

The story shared by Del Zotto involved another player, Aaron Voros, who found himself on the receiving end of Tortorella's remarks.

"Best video of meeting we had with Torts (Current Flyers' Head Coach John Tortorella). We had Aaron Voros there, who played on the fourth line, had a little bit of skill, but wasn't playing a bunch. And we lose the night before. And Tort sits right in the middle in the front row, and he goes, AV, looking around, He was like, Where are you? Back here!"

Following a loss, Tortorella, seated in the front row, singled out Voros as the Ranger's best player that night. However, Zotto shared,

"He goes, AV, you were our best player last night. Goes great for you, not great for the team. And all the boys start bursting out. We know he meant well, but he just abused the guy in front of the whole team."

Michael Del Zotto's remarks on John Tortorella

Michael Del Zotto provided his views about the Flyers coach's unfiltered and straightforward coaching style.

"You knew where you stood with Tort at all times," Zotto said, "and that's why I respect him as a coach. You're never worrying about if you've done something wrong, if you should have done something different."