Former San Jose Sharks forward Martin Kaut recently made the decision to return to his native Czechia. The talented Czech player has joined HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga, citing various reasons for his departure from the NHL.

Reports from a Czech news outlet, iDNES, shed light on the factors that contributed to Kaut's decision to leave. It was revealed that during his stint with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, coaches would often urge him to engage in fights on the ice.

Kaut disclosed that a coach would handpick opponents for him before games, placing pressure on him to fight. Recalling one instance, Kaut mentioned being directed to fight against Adam Klapka, a fellow Czech player who stood at an imposing 6'8" and 236 lbs. Klapka currently plays for the Calgary Wranglers.

Kaut said,

"One of the coaches chose an opponent for me before each match, and I was supposed to fight with him. I remember how he once pointed to Adam Klapka."

Kaut stood firm in his refusal to fight without a justifiable reason. He said,

"They say that's why I don't play [in the] NHL. I've had three concussions and an injured shoulder twice. If I had fought with the ones he was picking on me, I would have been beaten and injured."

"He forced me into fights anyway, and it really bothered me. I would fight for a good reason. It gets heated when the match is sold out or when you're defending a teammate. But fighting someone just like that? I should be on the ice for goals."

During his time with the San Jose Sharks, Kaut had the opportunity to showcase his skills in nine NHL games, recording five points. Known for his speed and productivity, he even had the chance to play alongside fellow Czech Tomas Hertl.

Head coach John McCarthy's opinion on San Jose Sharks' forward

John McCarthy, head coach of the San Jose Barracuda, commented on Kaut's departure during a media session at the team's development camp. McCarthy admitted,

"I don't know a whole lot about the situation ... Obviously, we got him in the trade and thought he did some good things. [He] showed an ability to score. But you know, it's his decision."

Kaut's decision to return had contract issues involved. He revealed that the two-way contract offered by the San Jose Sharks played a role. Although he was content with the offer, Kaut desired higher compensation at the AHL level.

