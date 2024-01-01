Ex-Tampa Bay Lightning goalie blames DJ for team conceding goal against Canadiens

During the recent clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena, former Lightning goalie Mike McKenna expressed a rather unconventional perspective on the team's conceded goal. The retired NHL/AHL/ECHL goalie placed the blame squarely on the in-house DJ, citing an untimely music cue as the culprit for the unexpected turn of events.

McKenna's post on X included a video in which he pointed out the sequence of events leading to the Canadiens' debatable goal. According to the retired goalie, the Lightning players were under the impression that the play was called dead after a shot by Bolts defenseman Darren Raddysh was saved by Habs goalie Sam Montembeault. However, the whistle never blew, and the play continued.

The moment occurred when the in-house DJ began playing music, confusing the players on the ice. While players might fail to hear the whistle during the fast-paced action, McKenna felt that the introduction of music led players to think that play had stopped.

He described it as an "itchy finger on the jams" and emphasized the impact it had on the Tampa Bay Lightning's defensive awareness.

The result of this confusion was evident as the Montreal Canadiens seized the opportunity to score, with Jonathan Kovacevic finding the back of the net, catching Tampa Bay off guard, and securing a 2-0 lead.

McKenna's post hinted at the frustration felt by Tampa Bay, who eventually managed to secure a 4-3 victory against the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay Lightning triumph 4-3 over Montreal Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Sunday. The first period remained goalless, but the Canadiens dominated the second period with goals from Cole Caufield and Johnathan Kovacevic, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Tampa Bay Lightning rallied in the second period, with Brayden Point and Auston Watson tying the score at 2-2. In the third period, Calvin de Haan's goal, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead. Stamkos extended the lead to 4-2, but Nick Suzuki narrowed the gap to 4-3 for the Canadiens.

The loss marked the Canadiens' third consecutive defeat, placing them sixth in the Atlantic Division with 35 points. They are set to face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 2.