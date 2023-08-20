Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs GM's exit was business as usual for Morgan Rielly

In a recent interview with Jake's Takes, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly shared his surprising perspective on the departure of former General Manager Kyle Dubas. With a decade of NHL experience under his belt, Rielly admitted that while he wasn't entirely shocked, he had grown accustomed to unexpected changes in the hockey world.

"I wasn't expecting it, but I've gotten used to being surprised," Rielly revealed.

Reflecting on his tenure in the league, he highlighted the initial shock that comes when teammates and friends are traded or move on, followed by a gradual adjustment to a new reality. This understanding shaped Rielly's reaction to Dubas' departure after the team's second-round playoff loss.

Following Dubas' exit, the Maple Leafs appointed Brad Treliving, a longtime executive from the Calgary Flames, as the new GM. Dubas, meanwhile, transitioned to the Pittsburgh Penguins, first as the president of hockey operations and subsequently as the general manager.

Despite the significant shifts in the management hierarchy, Rielly emphasized the team's forward-focused mentality:

"We don't spend too much time really worrying about it or thinking about it now."

He expressed confidence in the new leadership team, including head coach Sheldon Keefe, and their ability to guide the team toward success:

"Our group is outstanding."

Indicating that the players are united and focused on the challenges ahead, Rielly underscored the positive atmosphere within the organization, highlighting his interactions with both Treliving and the coaching staff.

As the Maple Leafs gear up for the 2023-24 season, key decisions loom regarding contract extensions for star forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The team has already witnessed significant roster changes, with the addition of players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, Ryan Reaves, John Klingberg and Martin Jones.

Rielly's candid insights highlight the adaptability required in professional hockey and the team's determination to excel despite unexpected changes. With the veteran defenseman's assurance, the Toronto Maple Leafs are poised to embrace the future with optimism.

Kyle Dubas' transformational journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas' journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs was one marked by transformative decisions and a commitment to modernizing the team's approach. Starting as an assistant GM in 2014, Dubas quickly proved his mettle through innovative strategies.

As GM, he navigated contract disputes, signed key players like John Tavares and focused on diversity within the organization. Despite highs like the Marlies' AHL championship and impactful hirings, his tenure ended in 2023.

Dubas leaves a legacy of change and progression, reflecting his bold vision for the Toronto Maple Leafs and his steadfast belief in pushing boundaries, both on and off the ice.