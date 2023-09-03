In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin opened up about his emotional departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs during last season's trade deadline.

Sandin's revelation shed light on the profound bond he shares with former teammate William Nylander and the touching advice Nylander gave him as they walked off the ice together on that fateful day.

Sandin described Nylander as not just a teammate but one of his best friends, with a friendship that had its roots as far back as 2015 or 2016. The prospect of playing alongside Nylander in Toronto Maple Leafs had initially thrilled Sandin, and they even shared living quarters for a time. Their camaraderie extended to constant communication, regardless of where their careers took them.

"Yeah, I mean, almost getting a little emotional just thinking about it. But I mean, Willy is one of my best friends. And I've known him since probably like 2016, 2015, or something like that. So when I got drafted to Toronto, first off, I mean, and he was on the same team, it was just awesome." Sandin stated

However, when Sandin received news of his trade, Nylander's reaction touched the hearts of many. Sandin recalled Nylander's comforting words as they left the ice, saying,

"But when we walked off, I think that was really cool. And he was kind of saying, like, don't cry yet, cameras around."

Nylander's words exemplified his genuine concern and support for Sandin during this challenging moment. He went on to offer Sandin words of encouragement, well-wishes, and the assurance that their friendship would remain solid.

Since that day, Sandin and Nylander have continued their daily conversations, transcending the boundaries of distance and team affiliation. Their enduring friendship serves as a heartwarming reminder of the profound connections formed within the world of sports, demonstrating that true bonds can withstand the test of time and change.

Former Coach Boudreau on Nylander's Toronto Maple Leafs Contract

In a recent "First Up" podcast episode, Longtime NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau discussed William Nylander's contract situation, asserting that Nylander likely isn't in a rush for an extension.

Boudreau believes Nylander's confidence in his abilities assures him that he will be well-compensated, either by the Toronto Maple Leafs or another NHL team. With 31 other teams recognizing his exceptional talent, Nylander's value in the league is undeniable. Boudreau's insights highlight Nylander's calm approach, as he knows he will secure a lucrative contract, regardless of his future path.