Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs winger on free agency departure - "Wasn't going to work out"

In a recent appearance on the JD Bunkis Podcast, former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting opened up about his departure from the team via free agency.

He shed light on the circumstances that led to his exit. Bunting's candid remarks provided fans with insights into the behind-the-scenes discussions that eventually resulted in his departuer.

During his conversation with JD Bunkis, Bunting highlighted that there was a noticeable lack of substantial contract discussions at the Maple Leafs:

"It wasn't a lot of contract talk (that) went on during the season ... then once the offseason came along ... didn't really hear much."

This lack of active communication seemingly led Bunting to believe that his future with the Maple Leafs was uncertain. Bunting's statement showed a sense of inevitability that the situation wasn't going to work out as expected. He explained:

"You kinda just figured that it wasn't going to work out. ... it was just quick talks. Nothing extensive."

It suggests that the discussions between Bunting's representatives and the team were concise and didn't progress to a point where a substantial agreement was reached.

Michael Bunting's departure from the Maple Leafs marked a transition to a new chapter in his professional hockey journey. Now playing for the Carolina Hurricanes in the National Hockey League, Bunting has taken a different turn since his stint with the Leafs.

Bunting's 2022-23 season stats underscore his contribution to the Maple Leafs. In 82 games, he notched up an impressive 23 goals and 26 assists, amassing a total of 49 points. These numbers reflect the impact he had on the offense and ability to contribute to the scoreline.

While his departure may have marked the end of a chapter, Bunting will look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead.

Tragic demise of 21-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs prospect

Promising Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, aged 21, has passed away after battling a brain tumor for two years. Known for his unwavering positivity, Amirov, with his determination, mirrored his notable hockey career.

Selected 15th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, he captured fans' hearts with his skills and passion. His family thanked the medical team, Toronto Maple Leafs and Salavat Yulayev Ufa for their support.

The hockey community united with messages of encouragement during his health woes.