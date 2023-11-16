"Excuse not to go to next Olympics" - Fans not happy with NHL's proposed plan for new international tournament

Following NHL Deputy Commissioner and Chief Legal Officer Bill Daly's recent announcement, hockey fans on Twitter have been buzzing with reactions to the league's plan for an "international tournament" in February 2025, followed by a return to the 2026 Olympics, followed by a World Cup two years later.

Insider Chris Johnston tweeted:

"Bill Daly says the NHL is looking to have an "international tournament" in February 2025 and then wants to return to the 2026 Olympics and stage a World Cup that follows two years afterwards. Talks with the NHLPA continue."

Daly's statement has ignited a mix of excitement, skepticism, and concern among hockey enthusiasts, and X has become the battleground for fans to voice their opinions on the proposed events.

One fan expressed skepticism, saying:

"NHL will put on their own 'World Cup' and then use that as an excuse not to go to the next Olympics."

Another fan emphasized the importance of international representation, stating:

"If you don't have Russian participation or allow teams to select non-N.H.L players, forget it… don't waste our time."

A more critical perspective emerged with a fan expressing a preference for the Olympic Games over a league-branded tournament, sarcastically stating:

"We want the Olympic games, not 'The Rogers NHL World Cup Invitational brought to you by Bridgestone Tires and powered by BetMGM in association with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.'"

It's evident that the League's proposal has generated diverse opinions among fans, ranging from concerns about the league's priorities to the desire for inclusive and internationally representative tournaments.

As talks between the League and the National Hockey League Players' Association continue, fans will be eagerly awaiting further details, hoping that the league's decisions align with the values and expectations of the broader hockey community.

NHL Stadium Series 2024 at MetLife Stadium

The 2024 Stadium Series, featuring two outdoor regular-season games, is set for February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils on February 17, followed by the New York Rangers facing the New York Islanders on February 18.

Initially announced on June 3, 2023, the League originally planned a single game involving the Rangers and the Devils. However, all three New York metropolitan area teams will participate, reminiscent of the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers, designated as the 'visiting' team, maintain their legal tax status. MetLife Stadium renovations, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will result in the removal of some sideline seats.