Expert claims Toronto Maple Leafs are embracing pressure ahead of do or die Game 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs' performance coming into the second round of the playoffs has been subpar as compared to how they fared against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round.

They will square off against the Florida Panthers, who are just one win away from booking their berth for the Eastern Conference Finals, at the FLA Live Arena in Florida on Wednesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trailing the Panthers 3-0, and Game 4 will be a do-or-die contest. If the Maple Leafs want to pass the Panthers in the series, which appears to be an impossible task at this point, they will need some miraculous performances in the remaining four games.

One of the primary reasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs' failure in their second-round series had been a lack of contribution from their core line. The likes of Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner have gone cold in the series.

According to TSN's Mark Masters, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner are embracing the pressure while also tuning out the outside voice ahead of Game 4. According to him, coach Seldon Keefe fully supports their core line and believes they will deliver again in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, just as they did against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Watch the video here:

Toronto Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination

Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers - Game Three

Sam Lafferty put the Maple Leafs a goal up at the 2:26 mark of the first period in Game 3 after he slotted in a pass from David Kampf. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

Anthony Duclair tied the game for the Florida Panthers in the second. He converted an assist from Aron Ekblad past Joseph Woll on a powerplay at the 2:26 mark of the second period.

Five minutes later, the Maple Leafs responded. Erik Gustafsson slotted a wrister that bounced off Mark Staal's stick into the back of the net to put the team 2-1 ahead.

The Leafs' lead, however, did not last long. Carter Verhaeghe processed a deflected shot from Radko Gudas into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2. The third period saw neither team score a goal, leading to overtime.

Sam Reinhart scored the winner for the Florida Panthers with a wrap-around shot three minutes into overtime.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continued his incredible run and made 22 saves with a .917 save percentage.

Poll : 0 votes