The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a disappointing loss in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Florida Panthers, prompting concerns from experts.

Mark Masters, speaking to Jay Onrait on SportsCenter, noted that despite the team captain's declaration of desperation before the game, the Leafs failed to bring their A-game when it mattered most.

The team got off to a promising start with an early lead, but ultimately failed to capitalize on their chances and struggled with their forecheck and breakouts. These issues are reminiscent of past playoff performances, despite being one round later than they have gone in the past.

"They got that early lead and it looked good early on but you know what, it just did not feel like their A-game. Far from it actually. And I was having so many flashbacks after this game hearing from the players about being a bit discombobulated on the forecheck is what Auston Matthews said. Being disconnected in the breakouts, not being able to capitalize on chances. Needing to get more in tight to the net," said Mark Masters.

Masters' observations raise questions about the Leafs' ability to perform at their best when it matters most. This loss could prove to be a significant setback for the team, and they will need to find a way to regroup and refocus if they hope to turn things around.

"It just felt very familiar, even though we are one round later than they have gone in the past. So, it felt like they could not summon their best game at the most important time and that has really got to be so disappointing for this group," said Mark Masters.

This latest defeat highlights a worrying trend for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will need to address their shortcomings if they hope to achieve success in the playoffs. With the pressure mounting, the team must come together and play with the desperation they promised before the game.

Florida Panthers Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead with Overtime Win Against Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Sam Bennett scored on a wraparound in overtime to give the Panthers a 3-2 win. The game was played at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers now lead the series 3-0.

The Maple Leafs got off to a strong start in the first period. Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the period at the 2:26 mark. The Panthers tied the game in the second period with a powerplay goal from Anthony Duclair. The Toronto Maple Leafs regained the lead with a goal from Erik Gustafsson off a deflection. But the Panthers tied it up again with a goal from Carter Verhaeghe late in the period.

The game remained tied through the third period and into overtime. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to secure the win for Florida. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was dominant, making 22 saves and posting a .917 save percentage.

The two teams will meet again for Game 4 on Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to avoid elimination and keep their playoff hopes alive.

