"Extremely disappointed" - Pride Tape org releases official statement on NHL's decision to ban LGBTQ+ initiative

Pride Tape organization has issued an official statement in response to the NHL's recent decision to ban the LGBTQ+ initiative, expressing its disappointment with the policy. The Canada-based organization also expressed its gratitude for the support it has received over the years.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, PT had its say on the ban and also acknowledged the outpouring of kindness and support it has received globally in the last 24 hours.

"The Pride Tape team is extremely disappointed by the NHL's decision to eliminate Pride Tape from any league on-ice activities," PT said in a statement.

The heart of the matter lies in the NHL's decision to eliminate the use of rainbow-colored stick tapes from any league on-ice activities. According to PT, the NHL has employed language prohibiting the use of this symbolic tape in any proximity to NHL Hockey.

This decision has left the organization disheartened, as it hoped that the league, as well as its teams, would showcase their commitment to combating homophobia, a cause that many players themselves have passionately advocated for.

"Many of the players themselves have been exceptional advocates for the tape," the PT statement reads.

Over the past six years, Pride Tape has enjoyed the support of various clubs and their players, furthering the visibility of inclusion in hockey. The NHL's endorsement and global reach have played an integral role in PT's ability to connect with players, parents, coaches, officials and fans in over 40 countries.

"PT was born out of adversity as a grassroots hockey initiative that remains resilient, and optimistic about our plans with hockey clubs, organizations and their partners at every level," the statement said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Why has NHL banned Pride Tape for 2023-24 season?

Pride Tape's Battle for Inclusion

PT's origins trace back to seven years ago when it was born as a grassroots hockey initiative. Despite the setback the organization is currently facing, it remains resilient and optimistic about its plans with hockey clubs, organizations and their partners.

"Inclusion and stand up to the idea that Hockey is For Everyone," the statement read.

In its statement, PT extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone worldwide who has had the courage to speak up for inclusion and challenge the notion that "Hockey is For Everyone." The organization acknowledged the setback but expressed encouragement for what lies ahead based on recent conversations it has had from every corner of the sport.

PT's official statement reflects its disappointment in the NHL's decision to ban the rainbow tape. It remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting inclusion in hockey and expressed optimism for the future.