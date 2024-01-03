"Extremely disappointed, Vegas was a rumored destination" - Hockey fans left divided as 2026 World Junior Championship heads to Twin Cities

In a surprising update, NHL insider Michael Russo took to Twitter to announce that the 2026 World Junior Championship is set to take place in the Twin Cities. The news, co-reported with Corey Pronman, quickly ignited a flurry of reactions from hockey enthusiasts worldwide.

Michael Russo tweeted,

"2026 World Junior Championship coming to the Twin Cities: Sources - The Athletic From ⁦@coreypronman⁩ and me"

Expand Tweet

Russo's tweet sparked both excitement and disappointment among fans. One dismayed supporter expressed,

"Extremely disappointed, Vegas was a rumored destination."

Expand Tweet

Conversely, a fan with ties to Minnesota exclaimed,

"Never been so thankful to be a hockey fan who has family in Minnesota."

Expand Tweet

The announcement also resonated positively with fans north of the border, as one remarked,

"This is amazing news for someone just north of the border! Closest it could be for us!"

Expand Tweet

The proximity of the Twin Cities to the Canadian border was seen as a unique opportunity for Canadian hockey enthusiasts to witness the international spectacle without extensive travel.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Whether disappointed about missed rumored destinations or thrilled for the convenience of the chosen location, fans are already gearing up for what promises to be a memorable World Junior Championship in 2026.

More on the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to be hosted in Minnesota, according to multiple NHL and international hockey sources. This announcement, expected to be officially made on Friday, has garnered significant attention and excitement within the hockey community.

Members of Minnesota's organizing committee were reportedly present at the ongoing tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, signaling the state's active involvement in securing the event.

According to The Athletic's Corey Pronman and Michael Russo,

"Games in 2026 will be played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, which hosts Minnesota Wild home games, and Mariucci Arena, which hosts the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team’s games."

Hockey enthusiasts in Minnesota, particularly in the Twin Cities, have long expressed a desire to host one of the sport's most popular tournaments, making this selection a significant moment for the State of Hockey. The last time the Twin Cities hosted the tournament was in 1982, alongside Rochester, Minn.

With added pressure to surpass the attendance challenges faced by the 2018 event in Buffalo, Minnesota aims to showcase its passion for hockey on the international stage. Seattle is believed to be the other finalist for the 2026 tournament, with the United States set to host the men's U18s in 2025.