"Extremely offensive": Columbus Blue Jackets HC Mike Babcock addresses privacy invasion allegations

Earlier today, Columbus Blue Jackets new HC Mike Babcock found himself in the middle of yet another controversy. Paul Bissonnette accused him of invading players' privacy by asking to see photos on their iPhones. Biz mentioned his source as "one of the players" on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

Columbus Blue Jackets just issued statements from both Babcock and captain Boone Jenner, the player who was the victim, according to the allegations.

Expand Tweet

Mike Babcock agreed to the fact that he had asked players and staff to share family pictures. But the reason behind it was to grow team chemistry. Babcock said,

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better. There was absolutely nothing more to it than that."

Putting Biz's claims down, Babcock retorted that the podcasters misinterprated these interactions within the team.

"The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive.

Also Read: "Why do you wanna see throbbing d*ck pics?": Paul Bissonnette blasts Mike Babcock over allegations hurled on Blue Jackets HC

The new Columbus Blue Jackets HC then goes to mention how these meetings have been important for the team before heading into the 2023-24 NHL season. Babcock also calls out the Spitting Chiclets podcast's depiction of the events to be "irresponsible and completely inaccurate."

"These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate."

Columbus Blue Jackets captain backs Mike Babcock

Per Paul Bissonnette on the latest Spittin Chiclets podcast, captain Boone Jenner was the player who was asked to share pictures on his phone, which were then consequently shared with the team on the office TV.

Expand Tweet

Jenner acknowledges Babcock requesting to see photos of his family and other personal events in his life.

“While meeting with Babs he asked me about my family and where I’m from, my upcoming wedding and hockey-related stuff.

The Columbus Blue Jackets captain then mentions that he was happy to share the pictures with and team and that Babcock even returned the favor by showing pictures of his family.

He then asked if I had pictures of my family and I was happy to share some with him. He showed me pictures of his family.

The $15,000,000 winger who signed his latest contract extension with Columbus in 2021 then said,

"I thought it was a great first meeting and good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing.”

Columbus Blue Jackets season is off to a rough start. But the team and coaching staff seem to be on good terms. Mike Babcock has mentioned that he wants to get better at his job and although allegations were indicating otherwise, he seems to be in good terms with his new team.