The NHL fans are in uproar after a controversial post by reporter Adrian Dater regarding Colorado Avalanche winger Valeri Nichushkin gained traction online. Dater reported that Nichushkin might return to the NHL player assistance program and could be out indefinitely.

However, it is important to note that this claim was not officially verified at the time of Dater’s post. The speculative nature of the report has drawn the ire of fans and professionals.

“This is why everyone in the industry has lost respect for you Dater. Reporting something like this when it’s not official? You better be 100% certain with this. Extremely unprofessional,” an X user replied to Dater.

The controversy revolves around the nature of the subject. The NHL player assistance program aims to provide players with assistance for mental health, substance abuse and personal concerns.

Revealing someone’s participation without confirmation could be viewed as violating privacy and professional standards, particularly when it involves sensitive health-related issues.

Valeri Nichushkin’s status has already been a point of discussion lately, as he was facing an illness that made it uncertain whether he could play in the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Nichushkin has significantly contributed to the Avalanche this season, scoring 22 goals and 42 points in just 40 games.

The unauthorized disclosure of his matters adds an unnecessary distraction and may have consequences for his well-being and the team’s focus.

Valeri Nichushkin's bizarre charitable donation

Valeri Nichushkin made headlines last year due to an unusual charitable act. In an interview with RB Sport, Nichushkin delved into the reasons behind his specific donation of 3,143,413 rubles to his former school, the Traktor Academy, in his hometown of Chelyabinsk in Russia.

When asked about his motivation for making this donation, Valeri said:

"This idea was there last year, when I won the Stanley Cup. But I had a broken leg and didn't have much time. It was very difficult to organize it, sometimes good deeds are not so easy to do. Thank God that this year there was such an opportunity.”

The amount of 3,143,413 rubles wasn't chosen randomly, as it holds meaning for Valeri Nichushkin.

"Yes. 1, 3 and 4 are my magic numbers," Nichushkin said. "We decided to do so. I also played a stick at the master class, and the guy with the number 13 won. So it's hard not to believe it."

Nichushkin has played 458 games, scoring 88 goals and providing 133 assists.