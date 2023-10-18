"F**king embarrassment": Sean Avery rips multiple Rangers' players for end-game scrum with Coyotes

Sean Avery, a former New York Rangers, and Oppenheimer weatherman, is well-known for his controversial and NSFW rants on Instagram stories. These stories have often caused a stir within the hockey community, sparking heated debates among fans and critics alike.

Avery spent six years with the New York Rangers, which includes his last stint with the Blue Shirts in 2011-12. Avery has managed to stay relevant even after retiring from the game. However, it is his social media presence that has propelled him into the limelight once again.

The New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at Madison Square Garden to make their second consecutive win of the season on Monday. The game was full of action and chaos. However, the tension between the two teams escalated after the final buzzer.

It all started with Ryan Lindgren and Barret Hayton trading punches at each other. Consequently, players from both ends rushed onto the scene and got involved in the scrum on the ice. Igor Shesterkin, Jacob Trouba, and Mika Zibanejad were among the players for the Blue Shirts involved in the scrum behind the goal line.

Sean Avery, who had a long history of battles during his playing career, was not impressed with some of the Blue Shirts players. Avery took to Instagram while sporting the Gi (a martial arts outfit) and ripped multiple Rangers players for their end-game scrum against the Coyotes with a non-stop NSWF rant:

"The New York Rangers last night - that was a f*ck*ng embarrassment. If Shesterkin sneezes and he's upset, you fight the wind that caused the sneeze. Okay? You fight to the death."

Avery further went on to say:

"Vincent Trochek, what the f**k have you done for that team in two years? Because by the way, they chanted my name in that arena for many seasons. You? What the f**k? Mika Zibanejad, not one player, Trouba, who hits in game 82 But doesn't do f**k all the rest of the season. Gloves still on? It's embarrassing. I bleed blue, but this is a joke. This is a joke.

"A f*ck*ng Vincent Trochek wearing the 16 jersey - you should be ashamed of yourself, bro. You should be ashamed of yourself. You're a fucking clock killer. I don't care how much money you make."

Avery concludes the story, saying:

"You haven't done f*ck all in that city. That was an embarrassment last night. Then they don't make them like they used to, apparently."

Sean Avery on Instagram

How many times did Sean Avery drop the gloves in his playing career?

Ever since making his NHL debut in the 2001-02 season, Avery had recorded more than 70 fights in his career, per Hockey Fights. He registered the most fights (14) in the 2003-04 season.

Sean Avery was known for his grit, toughness, and agitating playing style, which made him one of the toughest players of his era. However, due to several controversies and his antics, the Oppenheimer weatherman was also one of the most hated players both on and off the ice.

Avery made his way into the NHL after being signed by the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent in 1999 and played for two years with them. He went on to play for multiple teams which included stints with the LA Kings and Dallas Stars. He played most seasons (6) with the Blue Shirts.

Overall, Sean Avery played 580 career games, recording 247 points (90 goals and 157 assists) over a decade.