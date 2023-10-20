"F**king not good enough": Edmonton Oilers HC gets candid after disappointing loss to Philadelphia Flyers 

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft didn't mince words after his team's disappointing 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Oilers' rough start to the season, with a 1-3-0 record, clearly didn't sit well with Woodcroft, who expressed his frustration in a candid and passionate postgame press conference.

Expand Tweet

Jay Woodcroft drops F-bomb following Edmonton Oilers' dreadful 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers

Woodcroft's impassioned soundbite revealed his concern about the team's performance. He emphasized that the Edmonton Oilers' play didn't meet the standard they set for themselves, a standard that the franchise and fans hold in high regard. He also noted a lack of urgency, missing second and third efforts from the players throughout the lineup:

"It's not to our standard. Certainly f***ing not good enough, excuse my language," Woodcroft began, immediately setting the tone for his candid assessment. He went on to express his disappointment, highlighting the urgency and commitment to effort that he felt was lacking in their game against the Flyers.

In the face of a struggling Flyers team, the Oilers struggled to put up a fight. Zach Hyman's second-period goal was the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming performance. On the other side, the Flyers, who had been grappling with their own struggles, found success as Cam Atkinson netted two goals, while Joel Farabee and Sean Walker added to the scoring, further deepening the Oilers' woes.

The Oilers' early-season struggles are undoubtedly cause for concern, especially considering the high expectations that surround the team. With the talents of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, fans and analysts had anticipated a strong start to the season:

"You know what I thought, our game lacked urgency today. I thought, you know, I didn't see second and third effort in all areas of the game from up and down our lineup. Not to our standard... we play towards a standard and it wasn't there for us tonight and that's disappointing. It's gonna have to get fixed quickly here."

Coach Woodcroft's impassioned words in the postgame press conference underscore the urgency to address these issues quickly. The team must find a way to meet the high standards they've set for themselves and deliver on their potential. The season is young, and there is still time for the Edmonton Oilers to turn things around, but it will require a better overall effort and a renewed commitment to meet their lofty expectations. The Oilers made it to the second round of the playoffs last season before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.