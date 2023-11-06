"F**king sucks at his job": Steve Dangle livid at controversial referee Wes McCauley over non-call on Brad Marchand

Wes McCauley, an experienced NHL referee, often finds himself at the center of controversy for his calls during games.

McCauley has come under fire yet again for his no-penalty call on Bruins captain Brad Marchand's dangerous collision that resulted in a serious injury to Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren during a game on Thursday.

Wes McCauley received widespread criticism from the NHL community for his non-call on Brad Marchand. Recently, Steve Dangle of the SDPN show vented his rage on McCauley, calling the veteran referee a "terrible ref who endangers players every time he laces up his skates."

On the SDPN show, Steve Dangle said:

"Wes McCauley f**ck*ng s*cks at his job. This is a terrible ref who endangers players every time he laces skates. I think he's bad at his job and his career has been a 1300-game infliction on the sport, it'll be better once he's done and decides he likes the beach."

However, Jesse Blake, the other podcast participant, responded to Dangle's criticism of McCauley by saying that he was upset with the wrong person.

Blake went on to add in defense of McCauley that the veteran is doing a fantastic job in terms of what the NHL wants its officiating to be and that if Dangle has concerns about his refereeing, he should ask the league about how they train their officials:

"I think you're mad at the wrong person because the NHL is very happy with McCauley's performance as illustrated by the promotions and the big games that they keep giving to him."

"I think you should be upset with the NHL in how they are training their officials. Wes under the NHL rules and the way they want their games officiated is doing a fabulous job."

Wes McCauley's officiating career in the NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Before becoming an NHL official, the 51-year-old was a professional ice hockey player. He played collegiate hockey for Michigan State and was drafted with the 150th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1990 draft. However, McCauley never played a single NHL game.

After sustaining a major injury, McCauley's professional career came to an end, and he was forced to hang up his skates in 1997. The 51-year-old then began his career officiating in the American Hockey League (AHL).

In 2003, Wes McCauley's officiating career took a major leap as he got the opportunity to officiate an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks. Two years later, the 51-year-old was appointed as a full-time NHL referee.

McCauley has established himself as one of the league's best officials since his appointment. However, as a result of his controversial call, McCauley has become one of the league's most disliked officials. Over the course of his career, the veteran referee has officiated over 1,000 NHL games.