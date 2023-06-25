FACT CHECK: Does David Pastrnak want Torey Krug back in the Boston Bruins lineup?

David Pastrnak, prominent forward for the Boston Bruins, has found himself at the center of speculation surrounding the potential return of defenseman Torey Krug to the team. The rumors began circulating when reports emerged about a trade involving Krug between the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to these reports, Krug would have been traded to the Flyers along with a first-round draft pick in exchange for center Kevin Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim. However, the trade hit a snag when Krug exercised his no-trade clause, effectively halting the deal.

The trade rumors quickly gained momentum on social media, catching the attention of passionate Boston Bruins fans. One such fan tweeted a video highlighting Krug's impactful hit on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, accompanied by the plea:

"BRING TOREY HOME!"

It was retweeted by David Pastrnak. This sparked speculation about whether Pastrnak, who had formed a strong bond with Krug both on and off the ice, was expressing his desire for Krug's return to the Bruins.

The fan's tweet and the history shared between David Pastrnak and Krug may suggest a desire for a reunion. But it is highly improbable that Bruins' general manager Don Sweeney would pursue such a move. Still, Pastrnak's retweet definitely hints at his desire to bring Torey Krug back.

David Pastrnak and Torey Krug were buddies while playing for Bruins

Krug had departed the Bruins during the 2020 NHL offseason as an unrestricted free agent and swiftly secured a lucrative seven-year, $45.5 million contract on the open market. With Krug's contract carrying a salary cap hit of $6.5 million for the next four seasons, the Blues seem interested in shedding his salary.

Krug's offensive production had been consistently impressive during his tenure with the Bruins, including multiple seasons with 40 or more points. However, since joining the Blues, his numbers have dipped, with two 32-point seasons sandwiched around a 43-point campaign.

Undoubtedly, the friendship and on-ice chemistry between Pastrnak and Krug were undeniable. They shared unique pre-game rituals and formed a formidable duo in the powerplay.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Bruins' management would pursue a reunion due to the financial implications involved. Currently, Krug has not shown any inclination to change his stance on waiving his no-trade clause, leaving his future uncertain. Even if he does reconsider, a return to the Boston Bruins seems improbable.

