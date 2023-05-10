Fact check: Is Connor Bedard related to PK Subban? Analyzing claims made by hockey veteran

Connor Bedard, a highly-touted prospect in the 2023 NHL draft, has caused a stir among hockey fans after former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban revealed on Twitter that Bedard is his cousin by marriage. According to Subban, Bedard is the son of the brother of the husband of Subban's father's sister.

P.K. Subban @PKSubban1 🏿 stay up fam! 🤭 People keep asking… the answer is yes🙄 … CHIConnor bedard is my cousin! My dad’s sister’s husband’s brother’s son!stay up fam! 🤭 People keep asking… the answer is yes🙄 … CHIConnor bedard is my cousin! My dad’s sister’s husband’s brother’s son! 👊🏿😎 stay up fam! 🤭 https://t.co/MQn7ecIHGl

During the NHL 2023 lottery telecast, Subban expressed his desire for Bedard to end up with the Montreal Canadiens, his former team. However, the outcome of the lottery was not in the Canadiens' favor, and Bedard is set to join the Seattle Kraken as their first overall pick.

Despite this, Subban seemed happy with the outcome and expressed his excitement for Bedard's future in the NHL. Bedard is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in recent years, and his addition to the Kraken is expected to have a major impact on the team's success in the coming years.

While the connection between Connor Bedard and P.K.Subban may be distant, it has nevertheless captured the attention of hockey fans and underscored the tight-knit nature of the hockey community.

Chicago Blackhawks: Adding Connor Bedard to rebuild and contend

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a rebuild, and selecting Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft could be a major step in the right direction. As a dynamic forward known for his speed, skill, and vision on the ice, Bedard has already made a name for himself despite being just 18 years old. His addition to the Blackhawks' lineup gives the team a potential franchise player to build around for years to come.

Connor Bedard's versatility, leadership qualities, and ability to contribute both offensively and defensively make him an exciting addition to the team. He is a natural center but can also play on the wing if necessary, giving the Blackhawks flexibility in their lineup. With a number of key players set to become free agents or see their contracts expire soon, Bedard provides the team with a much-needed injection of youth and talent.

The Blackhawks' rebuild has been ongoing for several years, but with Bedard in the fold, the team now has the opportunity to build around a new core of young players and potentially save cap space by not re-signing some of their older, more expensive players. The addition of Bedard to the team is a major win for the Blackhawks and their fans, as they look towards a bright future of rebuilding and contending.

