FACT CHECK: Is Jonathan Toews leaving Chicago Blackhawks at the end of the season?

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews made his long-awaited return to the ice on April 2 after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Despite looking a little out of sync early on, Toews picked up an assist in his first game since January 28, showing flashes of his former self.

However, the question on the minds of Blackhawks fans is whether this could be Toews' last few weeks with the team. The 33-year-old centerman revealed that he had considered retiring from hockey due to health issues that had kept him out for over a year.

Jonathan Toews spoke candidly about his struggles, admitting that at one point, he "couldn't move on the ice" and didn't want to put on his skates or leave his bed to go to the rink. He even considered "pulling the plug" on his career to focus on getting better.

While he did not explicitly say that he plans to leave the Blackhawks at the end of the season, his acknowledgment of the possibility certainly raises some concerns.

Toews has been an integral part of the Blackhawks organization for over a decade, leading the team to three Stanley Cup championships and earning numerous accolades along the way.

If this does turn out to be Jonathan Toews' last season in Chicago, it will be a bittersweet ending for one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. Fans can only hope that he will continue to progress in his recovery and contribute to the team's success on the ice, regardless of the future.

Jonathan Toews' excellence in the NHL

Jonathan Toews is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who has spent his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. He was drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 2006 and quickly established himself as one of the best two-way centers in the league.

The player has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks, serving as the team's captain for each title run. He has also won two Olympic gold medals for Team Canada and a gold medal at the World Junior Championships.

Toews has been named an NHL All-Star six times and won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward in 2013. Off the ice, he is known for his leadership and philanthropy, having been awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2015 and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2017.

