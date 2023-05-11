FACT CHECK: Is Pheonix Copley leaving Los Angeles Kings? Goaltender scares fans with cryptic tweet

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley recently posted a cryptic tweet that left many fans in doubt about his future with the team. The message, which read 'Thank you LA', sparked concerns and uncertainties among supporters. Many wondered if Copley's post hinted at a departure from the Kings.

Fans of the team quickly reacted to the tweet. Many expressed their shock and confusion at the message.

One fan commented:

"PHEONIX YOU SCARED ME FOR A SECOND,"

While another fan wrote:

"Pheonix my guy you just about gave me a heart attack."

Copley signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Kings on July 13, 2022. Despite his limited playing time, Copley has been praised by Kings' head coach Todd McLellan for his work ethic and professionalism.

After causing a stir with his cryptic tweet, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley provided some clarity to the fans. In a follow-up message, he tweeted, 'See you next year', which instantly relieved the anxious supporters.

The reassuring tweet brought a sense of relief and excitement among fans. The Kings netminder intends to remain with the Kings next season.

Pheonix @PheonixCopley See you next year 🫡 See you next year 🫡

While it is unclear what prompted Copley's tweet, it was definitely a shock for some of his fans.

Pheonix Copley's NHL career

Pheonix Copley, an American goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings, has carved out a promising NHL career. After making his pro debut with the Hershey Bears in the AHL, Copley caught the attention of the St. Louis Blues. They acquired him in a trade with the Washington Capitals on July 2, 2015. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and later rejoined the Capitals.

Copley's tenure with the Capitals included a Stanley Cup victory in 2018. However, he didn't play a single game during their playoff run. He recorded his first NHL win in the 2018-19 season. Following two seasons with the Hershey Bears, Copley signed with the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent last offseason.

In December 2022, Copley was called up from the AHL and quickly became the Kings' starting goaltender. He achieved an impressive feat, winning seven consecutive games, and solidified his position as a rising star in the league.

Pheonix Copley's journey showcases his determination and talent as he progressed from the AHL to the NHL. He'll look to contribute to the Los Angeles Kings' success in the coming years.

