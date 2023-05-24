Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn found himself in the middle of controversy after receiving a $5,000 penalty for a dangerous cross-check on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone during a recent game. Not just that, he also received a two-game suspension.

In an attempt to address the incident, Jamie Benn offered a clarification, saying:

"The game happens fast, emotions are high. Obviously, I would have liked to not fall on him and use my stick as a landing point."

However, his remarks triggered a range of reactions from fans on Reddit, with some responses leaning toward sarcasm, criticism, and even dark humor.

One Reddit user responded to Jamie Benn's statement with a sarcastic quip:

"I didn't cheat on you, honey! I tripped, fell, and landed on his d*ck!"

Another fan employed dark humor to express their doubt, saying:

"I wish my wife didn't fall into my knife so many times, your honor."

The tongue-in-cheek remarks continued to highlight the disbelief among some fans regarding Benn's intent and raised questions about his actions on the ice.

In a more critical tone, another user questioned Benn's intelligence and self-awareness, saying:

"Clearly, he either lacks the IQ, self-awareness, or both to do that."

This comment reflects the opinion of fans who believe that Benn's decision-making in the heat of the game was questionable and indicates a level of disappointment and frustration with his actions.

The Jamie Benn incident and the trouble that Dallas Stars face

The Dallas Stars' hopes of making a comeback in the Western Conference final took a major hit as they suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. The game was marred by undisciplined play and a series of unfortunate events that unfolded for the Stars.

The troubles for the Stars started early on when their captain, Jamie Benn, received an ejection for a costly and reckless penalty less than two minutes into the game.

As the game progressed, the Stars continued to unravel. They had to pull their starting goalie after conceding four goals, signaling a lack of stability and defensive prowess. Additionally, a forward was forced out of the game due to an injury.

With the Golden Knights securing a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, the Stars find themselves in a dire situation. The odds are stacked against them as they face a must-win Game 4. A loss would leave Dallas with a disappointing end to their playoff run.

