Captain Mark Stone and his Vegas Golden Knights are locked in a highly intense physical matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place.

So far the game between the two teams has been full of cross-checking and within just 30 seconds into the first period, the game saw its first penalty following Ryan McLeod's tripping against Michael Amadio.

During the same period, Mark Stone was cross-checked by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto near the goal line. The officials, however, did not make any calls for the action, and the play continued with Mattias Ekholm scoring the third goal for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vegas Golden Knights fans were not pleased by the match official for not calling it a penalty and soon after took to Twitter to lambast the referee for the decision.

Here's what fans had to say:

Adam Unruh @_adamunruh Mark Stone bludgeoned to death via cross check right in front of the net on a prime scoring chance and then the Oil just go right down and score lol Gary’s stripe show is in full effect tonight Mark Stone bludgeoned to death via cross check right in front of the net on a prime scoring chance and then the Oil just go right down and score lol Gary’s stripe show is in full effect tonight

Mikey @betwithmikey Feel for Mark Stone, those cross checks to the back are brutal, can’t imagine how much worse it must feel with his career nagging back issues he’s had. Refs gotta start calling them before it gets out of hand. Feel for Mark Stone, those cross checks to the back are brutal, can’t imagine how much worse it must feel with his career nagging back issues he’s had. Refs gotta start calling them before it gets out of hand.

Corey Smith @TheOGSmith No cross check on Mark Stone there is a joke. NHL decided Oilers win early tonight No cross check on Mark Stone there is a joke. NHL decided Oilers win early tonight

Joey P. @JoeyPezzino11 Absolute trash crosscheck on Mark Stone. Referees man I’m telling ya. You have to know they’re targeting the player Absolute trash crosscheck on Mark Stone. Referees man I’m telling ya. You have to know they’re targeting the player

Nate @nkeller24 Mark Stone got cross checked directly into a metal post good lord Mark Stone got cross checked directly into a metal post good lord

z - Tim Schucker 🏳️‍🌈 @jetsonastro24 The refs have already decided that Edmonton is winning this game. They'll call the slightest infraction on Vegas, but Edmonton gets away with murder. Brutal cross check to Mark Stone, no call, leads directly to a Edmonton goal. FUCK THESE REFS!!!!! The refs have already decided that Edmonton is winning this game. They'll call the slightest infraction on Vegas, but Edmonton gets away with murder. Brutal cross check to Mark Stone, no call, leads directly to a Edmonton goal. FUCK THESE REFS!!!!!

koskidaddy @fakenewshaterr Mark Stone's back after tonight:



Mark Stone's back after tonight:https://t.co/jrJXPXLgyn

Juana @juanahanderson @TheTylerKasch Seriously that non call on Mark Stone abuse leading to Ekholm goal total BS. @TheTylerKasch Seriously that non call on Mark Stone abuse leading to Ekholm goal total BS.

Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti #letsgooilers Yes the Ekholm goal should have never happened had the ref called the cross check from Ekholm on Mark Stone before hand, yikes, happened right in front of them #vegasborn Yes the Ekholm goal should have never happened had the ref called the cross check from Ekholm on Mark Stone before hand, yikes, happened right in front of them #vegasborn #letsgooilers https://t.co/3xExNopTbg

X-Just Pedro @Pey_DayYEG @AzorcanGlobal Mark Stone looks slower every time they hit him @AzorcanGlobal Mark Stone looks slower every time they hit him

Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a tough battle against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4

As of the time of publishing, the Vegas Golden Knights are trailing 4-0 after the end of the second period. The Edmonton Oilers have outplayed and have kept the Vegas Golden Knights away from putting the puck back into the net so far.

Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring sheet for the Oilers after scoring a wrap-around goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period. Less than one minute later, Evan Bouchard further extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 after he scored a slap shot goal on a powerplay on a feed from captain Connor McDavid.

Mattias Ekholm's slapshot goal at the 13:30 mark of the first gave the Oilers a 30 lead before heading into the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the fourth goal for the Edmonton Oilers 14:45 into the second period after he slotted an assist from Connor McDavid into the back of the net for a wrist shot.

It will be interesting to see how Mark Stone and his Knights respond in the third period of the game.

