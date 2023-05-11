Captain Mark Stone and his Vegas Golden Knights are locked in a highly intense physical matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place.
So far the game between the two teams has been full of cross-checking and within just 30 seconds into the first period, the game saw its first penalty following Ryan McLeod's tripping against Michael Amadio.
During the same period, Mark Stone was cross-checked by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto near the goal line. The officials, however, did not make any calls for the action, and the play continued with Mattias Ekholm scoring the third goal for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Vegas Golden Knights fans were not pleased by the match official for not calling it a penalty and soon after took to Twitter to lambast the referee for the decision.
Here's what fans had to say:
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a tough battle against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4
As of the time of publishing, the Vegas Golden Knights are trailing 4-0 after the end of the second period. The Edmonton Oilers have outplayed and have kept the Vegas Golden Knights away from putting the puck back into the net so far.
Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring sheet for the Oilers after scoring a wrap-around goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period. Less than one minute later, Evan Bouchard further extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 after he scored a slap shot goal on a powerplay on a feed from captain Connor McDavid.
Mattias Ekholm's slapshot goal at the 13:30 mark of the first gave the Oilers a 30 lead before heading into the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the fourth goal for the Edmonton Oilers 14:45 into the second period after he slotted an assist from Connor McDavid into the back of the net for a wrist shot.
It will be interesting to see how Mark Stone and his Knights respond in the third period of the game.