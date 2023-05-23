In a pivotal moment during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere found himself at the center of controversy. A high-sticking incident went uncalled by the referees, much to the anger of NHL fans.

With the Panthers leading 1-0, the Hurricanes were desperately pushing to tie the game in the final minutes.

As the Hurricanes broke out of their zone, Gostisbehere was struck by a high stick from the Panthers' Sam Reinhart. Play was immediately halted, and fans held their breath, anticipating a penalty call that could have altered the game's outcome. However, much to their dismay, the referees deliberated and decided that no infraction had occurred, allowing play to resume, with the Panthers still in the lead.

The decision not to penalize Reinhart's high stick has sparked outrage and disbelief among fans. Social media platforms and forums erupted with passionate discussions, with many opining that the incident was undeniably a violation worthy of a penalty.

One said:

"Refs should be ashamed of themselves. They need to be held accountable for everything. This is just pathetic."

Here are the other top reactions on Twitter:

Greek Ice Hockey🇬🇷 @GreeceIceHockey



Does the NHL have a serious officiating issue that cannot be fixed at this point? @Sportsnet I can't believe they didn't call a penalty.Does the NHL have a serious officiating issue that cannot be fixed at this point? @Sportsnet I can't believe they didn't call a penalty.Does the NHL have a serious officiating issue that cannot be fixed at this point?

Colin Bhowmik 🇨🇦 @ColinBhowmik @Sportsnet The refs owed the Canes a call for that soft slash in the 2nd… so obviously, they miss a high stick in the dying minutes. @Sportsnet The refs owed the Canes a call for that soft slash in the 2nd… so obviously, they miss a high stick in the dying minutes.

Daniel Crepeault @DJRB2006 @Sportsnet These refs have been so brutal in every series, no horse in this race but how are you not watching the play as it’s right beside you? How do you blow the whistle for an injured player when you have no clue why he’s down?? @nhl @Sportsnet These refs have been so brutal in every series, no horse in this race but how are you not watching the play as it’s right beside you? How do you blow the whistle for an injured player when you have no clue why he’s down?? @nhl

The Avro Arrow 🇨🇦 @yegbanya



And you will never change my mind on that. Horrible. @Sportsnet NHL refs are simply the worst of any pro sport.And you will never change my mind on that. Horrible. @Sportsnet NHL refs are simply the worst of any pro sport. And you will never change my mind on that. Horrible.

Jen Peddle @jenlped13 @Sportsnet Amazing how Flordia is getting away with so many yet got a PP in OT of last game to win it.. Last round with Toronto was bad, at least Carolina is getting the same shaft.. Would make a good story having FLA vs VGK though right ;) @Sportsnet Amazing how Flordia is getting away with so many yet got a PP in OT of last game to win it.. Last round with Toronto was bad, at least Carolina is getting the same shaft.. Would make a good story having FLA vs VGK though right ;)

laundrytv @laundrytv @Sportsnet Someone tell me what the refs are looking at if not the guy carrying the puck. @Sportsnet Someone tell me what the refs are looking at if not the guy carrying the puck.

Y-Cedric Highsmith @JohnWayneGacey9 @Sportsnet What An amazing league. This is clearly in favor of Florida @Sportsnet What An amazing league. This is clearly in favor of Florida

Dave Will @alpineracer1 @Sportsnet This is called the Gary Bettman effect , it has been occurring at an alarming rate these playoffs . Corrupt !!!! @Sportsnet This is called the Gary Bettman effect , it has been occurring at an alarming rate these playoffs . Corrupt !!!!

Austin Blum @austin_blum_ @Sportsnet The ref literally standing right next to it lmao @Sportsnet The ref literally standing right next to it lmao

Putin For President @FightMilk922 @Sportsnet Perfect example of how poorly finessed these playoffs still are. It gets worse and worse every year. #ClownLeague You gotta call something. Either one is going off the ice or two are. @Sportsnet Perfect example of how poorly finessed these playoffs still are. It gets worse and worse every year. #ClownLeague You gotta call something. Either one is going off the ice or two are.

HurricaneSpam @HurricaneSpam @Sportsnet Refs were a waste of breath tonight. @Sportsnet Refs were a waste of breath tonight.

Vishal 🇨🇦 @vizzy1980 @Sportsnet The @NHL Refs should be ashamed of themselves. They need to be held accountable for everything. This is just pathetic. @Sportsnet The @NHL Refs should be ashamed of themselves. They need to be held accountable for everything. This is just pathetic.

While the Florida Panthers celebrate their commanding series lead, the missed penalty call involving Shayne Gostisbehere remains a contentious issue, leaving the Hurricanes wondering what might have been.

The Gostisbehere incident serves as a reminder of the need for continued discussions and improvements to the NHL's officiating procedures to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the game.

Shayne Gostisbehere's Hurricanes were stopped by Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 3

Sergei Bobrovsky's stellar performance propelled the Florida Panthers to a 1-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers are now on the verge of a trip to the Stanley Cup final.

Bobrovsky stood tall between the pipes, turning away all 32 shots he faced to record his first career playoff shutout. He has saved 132 of 135 shots in the series, playing a key role in Florida's postseason success.

Sam Reinhart provided the lone goal on a power play in the second period, assisted by Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. Holding a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Panthers are tantalizingly close to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1996. A victory in Game 4 on Wednesday will seal their ticket to the ultimate round.

Despite the triumph, the Panthers faced a setback, as their captain Aleksander Barkov left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. His absence leaves a void in the lineup, and his status for the remainder of the series remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Bobrovsky's shutout came in his 58th playoff start and highlighted his remarkable recent form. He boasts a 10-1 record in his last 11 appearances and has been nearly flawless in the last eight games, allowing no more than two goals per game. His outstanding performances have instilled confidence in the Panthers and left opposing teams struggling for answers.

Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen made 16 saves but couldn't prevent his team from falling short. Despite pulling Andersen in the final minutes in a desperate attempt to equalize, the Hurricanes failed to seriously challenge Bobrovsky.

Poll : 0 votes