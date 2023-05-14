The Dallas Stars are forced into playing a Game 7. The fans were expecting a door but got a wall instead. Instead, Seattle put up a stand that ensured they survived till the next day. Dallas fans were disappointed with the result.

They will have to go through the grind again to beat Seattle. Fans are worried about this as Game 7's have always been unpredictable. The most shocking postseason result came during a Game 7 which is the Florida Panthers managing an upset over the Boston Bruins. But, contrary to that, Minnesota does have a good record in Game 7's.

Dallas won the final Game 7 in the NHL bubble at Edmonton during the second round of the 2020 playoffs, 5-4 in overtime against Colorado.

Dallas won't have played a Game 7 since the Stars' 6-1 defeat to St. Louis in the 2016 second round after giving up three goals in the first period.

These are some of the fan reactions about how the match went for the Dallas Stars. Most of them are unhappy:

SF211 @scf211 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Should have not even boarded the plane and forfeit this game. Because that's how the effort looked…

Crafty Wants to Blast @CraftyCCoyote



Last time, we were in a Game 7, we lost an overtime game to St Louis. Before that, Ben Bishop laid an egg in the biggest moment of his Stars career.

So I'm not optimistic



D @txforever

D @txforever @DallasStars



It genuinely might be that simple. @CelsiusOfficial The adjustments from game 6 to game 7 seem simple. Don't let 23/2 touch the ice.

Andy @AndyNocturnus adding to what has already been a shitty week



Our house. Our time. See y'all Monday at 7pm.



@CelsiusOfficial | #TexasHockey Game 7 it is. Fucking Stars, man adding to what has already been a shitty week

Seattle Kraken gives the red signal to the Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Six

The Seattle Kraken defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series. Jordan Eberle scored twice, and Eeli Tolvanen contributed a goal and two assists.

Seattle now leads 3-1 after Tolvanen's goal early in the second session. Less than three minutes later, rookie Tye Kartye beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot for his third playoff goal, and the Kraken resisted multiple Stars attempts to send the series back to Texas.

Seattle, which eliminated defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado with a victory, advanced to its second Game 7 in its brief playoff history thanks to goals from Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde.

The Kraken is the sixth club in league history to have had both of their first two playoff series go to a Game 7.

For the victory, Philipp Grubauer blocked 20 shots.

For Dallas, goals were scored by Joel Kiviranta, Joe Pavelski, and Mason Marchment. Before being replaced four and a half minutes into the second period, Oettinger allowed four goals on 18 shots. After coming in, Scott Wedgewood blocked nine out of the ten shots he faced.

When Pavelski redirected Miro Heiskanen's shot from the point on a power play in the second period, he not only scored his eighth goal of the series but also his 72nd career playoff goal. When it comes to active players, Pavelski and Alex Ovechkin share the lead in playoff goals.

