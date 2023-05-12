New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes played through an injury in their playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent the team from getting eliminated.

The Devils fought hard but lost 3-2 in overtime and were ousted from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jack Hughes' injury added to the frustration of Devils fans, who were hoping for a different outcome.

Jack Hughes, who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had been a driving force behind the Devils' success in the playoffs. However, his injury hampered his performance against the Hurricanes in Game 5. This left fans feeling concerned about the severity of the injury and its potential impact on his future.

Fans took to social media to express their concern for the star forward. The news has left fans worried and hoping that he has a speedy recovery.

Lindy Ruff on Jack Hughes: "I didn't think he was going to play tonight. For him to put the skates on and play just says a lot about his character." Says it's an upper body injury.

Lindy Ruff said Jack Hughes played through an upper body injury tonight and gave him a lot of credit for even being able to play

Jack Hughes played through an upper-body injury. Lindy Ruff didn't even think he would play. He did — albeit at limited ice time. Ruff said the details of his injury will come out soon.

Despite the disappointment of being eliminated from the playoffs, there are reasons for Devils fans to be optimistic. The team exceeded expectations this season by making the playoffs and winning a playoff series for the first time since 2012. They have a young core of talented players that will only get better in the coming years.

For now, though, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Jack Hughes and the Devils. They will look to regroup and come back even stronger next season.

Carolina Hurricanes Defeat Jack Hughes & New Jersey Devils To Reach Eastern Conference Final

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night. They clinched their best-of-seven series in five games to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Jesper Fast deflected a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot into the net with12:51 left in the first overtime to win the game and series. Fans at PNC Arena erupted with joy.

Carolina had to come from behind twice and never lead the game until they scored the overtime winner. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, while Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier found the net for the Devils. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Carolina, while Akira Schmid stopped 36 of 39 shots for New Jersey.

The first four games of the series were one-sided affairs. However, Game 5 was tightly contested. Both teams battled hard until the very end. The Hurricanes faced a similar situation in Round 1. They lost Game 5 at home before clinching the series with an overtime victory in Game 6.

The Devils' and Jack Hughes' playoff run comes to an end after a season in which they outperformed expectations. They finished with the third-best record in the league and made their first playoff appearance in five years. They also overcame an 0-2 series deficit against the rival New York Rangers to secure their first playoff series win since 2012.

The Hurricanes will face the winner of the Florida Panthers/Toronto Maple Leafs series in the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers are currently leading the series 3-1. Game 5 will take place tomorrow at 7:00 pm/ET.

