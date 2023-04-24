Tyler Seguin helped the Dallas Stars secure a 3-2 win in Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. He scored two powerplay goals on the night and tied the seven-game series at 2-2.

Seguin's first goal came at the 15:42 mark of the second period and he scored his second powerplay (and the winning) goal at the 16:29 mark of the third period to sail the Stars to a 3-2 win on Sunday.

The Dallas Stars were pleased with their team's performance on Sunday and went onto Twitter to praise Seguine for his brilliant show on the night. Here's how some fans reacted:

x - T @theos45 cares more about hits than helping his team win @DallasStars Faligno for MVPcares more about hits than helping his team win @DallasStars Faligno for MVP 😂 cares more about hits than helping his team win

dc8812 @beepbopboop8812 @DallasStars Minnesota fans in here trying to cope lmao @DallasStars Minnesota fans in here trying to cope lmao

Tyler Seguin's 2 goals helped the Dallas Stars tie the series at 2-2

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild squared off in Game 4 at the Excel Energy Center on Sunday. The first period saw no goals from either team.

Tyler Seguin opened the scoring sheet for the Stars from a tip-in shot on a powerplay at the 15:42 mark of the second period. Into the third period, Evgeni Dadonov fired the puck into the back of the net via a wrist shot at the 3:05 mark of the third period to put the Stars 2-0 up in the game.

At the 5:58 mark, John Klingberg trimmed the Strars' lead to 2-1 after putting the puck back into the far-side of the net via a slap shot. Tyler Seguin scored his second power-play goal of the night at the 16:29 mark of the third after putting the puck back into the net via a wrist shot to give the Stars a 3-1 lead.

The Minnesota Wild tried to make a comeback with less than two minutes remaining before the final buzzer and Frederick Gaudreau trimmed the Stars' lead to 3-2 after he scored a wrist shot from a power-play at the 18:40 mark in the third period. The Wild were left short of one goal, resulting in a 3-2 loss in Game 4.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger was again brilliant for the Stars in the net as he made 32 saves and had a .941 save percentage on the night. Following the game, Oettinger addressed the media and said (via Sportsnet.ca):

"Every guy on our team is going to have moments where they need to step up in these playoffs, so it was my turn tonight."

The two teams will be in action for Game 5 on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center.

Poll : 0 votes