The NHL's Player Safety Department announced a one-game suspension for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo after his two-handed slash on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl during Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

However, the decision has not been well-received by fans, who believe the punishment should have been harsher.

nhl.com/video/pietrang… Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended for one playoff game for Slashing against Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended for one playoff game for Slashing against Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.nhl.com/video/pietrang…

Despite Pietrangelo's clean record, many argue that the slash was an intentional and dangerous move that could have caused serious injury to Draisaitl. The fact that Draisaitl was not seriously hurt was cited as one of the reasons for the lighter punishment.

The incident has once again raised questions about the consistency of NHL Player Safety rulings, as similar incidents in the past have resulted in longer suspensions. Fans quickly took to social media to express their frustrations, with many calling for more game suspensions for Alex Pietrangelo.

JA @Jnj9677 @NHLPlayerSafety Player Safety, ya right Alex Pietrangelo 1 game suspension is a joke since he tried to break Draisaitl arm... grow a pair and start actually protecting players @NHLPlayerSafety Player Safety, ya right Alex Pietrangelo 1 game suspension is a joke since he tried to break Draisaitl arm... grow a pair and start actually protecting players

Greek Ice Hockey🇬🇷 @GreeceIceHockey @NHLPlayerSafety Wow! A butch league 2-handed tomahawk slash with an intent to break the wrist of the best player on the other team.....gets a 1 game suspension. Same as someone instigating a fight. 🤡 @NHLPlayerSafety Wow! A butch league 2-handed tomahawk slash with an intent to break the wrist of the best player on the other team.....gets a 1 game suspension. Same as someone instigating a fight. 🤡

Rosin @Rosinn @NHLPlayerSafety Should’ve been way more but at least he was suspended and not just a fine @NHLPlayerSafety Should’ve been way more but at least he was suspended and not just a fine

Multi @multivrsstudios @NHLPlayerSafety You all knew you were going to be called out when doing this right? Like, there was that moment in the room yeah? @NHLPlayerSafety You all knew you were going to be called out when doing this right? Like, there was that moment in the room yeah?

Abigail Jordyn @AbigailJordynnn @NHLPlayerSafety At least he got a suspension. Bennett gets a slap on the wrist @NHLPlayerSafety At least he got a suspension. Bennett gets a slap on the wrist

x - Kailey @dysondojo @NHLPlayerSafety Why even call yourself player safety? Highest scoring forward in the playoffs takes a two handed slash, there's no puck, and the offending player is on the losing team. Why not just slash top performers after plays are dead if all you get is one game? Joke league. @NHLPlayerSafety Why even call yourself player safety? Highest scoring forward in the playoffs takes a two handed slash, there's no puck, and the offending player is on the losing team. Why not just slash top performers after plays are dead if all you get is one game? Joke league.

Steve @OilFanLethy @NHLPlayerSafety So you’re saying what Pietro did is equal to what Nurse did? Okay, gotcha.. @NHLPlayerSafety So you’re saying what Pietro did is equal to what Nurse did? Okay, gotcha..

Trying to break a guy’s wrist cause you had a tantrum= 1 game



Joke league @NHLPlayerSafety Accepting a fight = 1 gameTrying to break a guy’s wrist cause you had a tantrum= 1 gameJoke league @NHLPlayerSafety Accepting a fight = 1 gameTrying to break a guy’s wrist cause you had a tantrum= 1 gameJoke league

Ryan @KrawcH_ @NHLPlayerSafety racism is the only explanation I can think of how Nurse and Pietrangelo get the same punishment for far different offences. @NHLPlayerSafety racism is the only explanation I can think of how Nurse and Pietrangelo get the same punishment for far different offences.

With the series tied 2-2, the Golden Knights will have to find a way to overcome Pietrangelo's absence in a crucial Game 5 matchup at the T-Mobile Arena.

The pressure is on for the team to come up with a big win and regain control of the series. Meanwhile, fans will be watching closely to see how the NHL responds to future incidents of this nature.

Oilers even series with Golden Knights in physical Game 4 marked by Alex Pietrangelo's suspension and Nurse-Hague Brawl

Game 4 of the second-round playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights was marked by a physical battle that culminated in a massive brawl between Darnell Nurse and Nicolas Hague in the final minute of the game.

While several players were involved in the scuffle behind the goal, it was Nurse's uppercuts and jabs that had the crowd at Rogers Place on their feet.

The brawl was the latest in a game filled with physical plays, including a series of cross-checkings that resulted in a combined 111 penalty minutes for both teams. However, the Oilers emerged victorious with a resounding 4-1 scoreline, tying the series at 2-2.

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game One

Defenseman Nurse's dominant performance in the fight left him pumped up and smiling as he left the ice. The Oilers will look to build on their Game 4 success as they head into a crucial Game 5 matchup in Vegas.

The physical nature of the series has sparked debates about the role of fighting in ice hockey and the need for stricter penalties to deter dangerous plays.

Nevertheless, the intense competition between these two teams is sure to continue as they battle for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

