President of Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas, recently shared his thoughts on his adjustment to Pittsburgh. In a tweet by Pens Inside Scoop, Dubas was quoted saying:

"I'm from Sault Ste. Marie - Toronto is much larger. It's a great city. But here, it just feels a little bit more like home and how it felt growing up. We haven't lost any games yet, so the people have been very kind."

NHL fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on his comments, offering a range of reactions. Many such comments came from Toronto Maple Leafs fans, who clearly have an axe to grind.

While some express skepticism, perceiving his words as pandering to the home crowd, others support his ability to find familiarity in a new city. It will be interesting to see if Dubas can keep the Pittsburgh fans on his side.

Exploring Kyle Dubas' journey to prominence

Kyle Dubas has gained recognition in the NHL with his remarkable career progression. Born on November 29, 1985, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Dubas developed a deep passion for the sport from a young age.

Although he played hockey himself throughout his youth, Dubas had to stop at the age of 14 due to concussions. However, his love for the game persisted, leading him to explore other avenues within the hockey world.

Kyle Dubas enrolled at Brock University, where he pursued a degree in sports management. While studying at Brock, he took on the role of a scout for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, a junior ice hockey team. This experience served as a catalyst for his growing interest in talent evaluation and player development.

In 2014, Dubas joined the Maple Leafs organization as an assistant general manager, making him the second youngest person in NHL history to hold such a position. He followed in the footsteps of John Chayka of the Arizona Coyotes, solidifying his status as a young and promising figure in the hockey industry.

He now embarks on a new journey in Pittsburgh, tasked with steering the Penguins to glory.

