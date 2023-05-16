Create

Fans laud Seattle Kraken after impressive playoff run - "You guys made us all proud"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified May 16, 2023 05:10 GMT
Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars - Game Seven

The Dallas Stars eliminated the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 with a 2-1 win at the American Airlines Center on Monday to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. Nevertheless, fans have lauded Seattle for their fairytale run.

In just their second year of existence, the Kraken made it this far in the competition. They entered the playoffs finishing atop the Wild Card standings in the Western Conference.

The Kraken beat defending champions Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of Round 1. They carried their momentum into the second round and went toe-to-toe with the Stars, but it was not to be, as the Kraken fell narrowly short.

Following the game, fans praised and congratulated the Seattle Kraken on an impressive campaign. One tweeted:

"This season was amazing to watch. ... you guys made all of us proud!!! Congrats on a successful year 2, cannot wait to see what year 3 brings for the Kraken."

@SeattleKraken @climatepledge Congratulations on an Outstanding season. Beat the defending champs & fought to the absolute end in game 7. Plus a Climate Pledge Arena & the legendary John Forslund. One of the brightest futures in the NHL.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge This season was amazing to watch.. you guys made all of us proud!! Congrats on a successful year 2, can not wait to see what year 3 brings for the Kraken.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge Enjoyed watching the team this season. #sticktaps
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge Keep those heads up. What a series. What a season. You fought to the end. You win some, you lose some. Can't win them all. Love you guys! 🩵🩵🩵
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge What a season. Hold ‘em high. Beating Colorado was in itself a massive achievement. We took it to them the whole way.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge Great season to remember. Kraken show everyone that they shocked the NHL all season long and made the playoffs in their second season. This playoff run will never forget, thanks to the team and our beloved fans.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge So incredibly proud of this team. The underdogs from the very beginning. Proved the NHL wrong time and time again. This is only just the beginning.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge We love you. We will always love you. Thank you for an unforgettable season.
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge Disappointed about the outcome. I'm so proud of our season though. Can't wait for next year
@SeattleKraken @climatepledge You fought till the very end. Dallas was shaking in their cowboy boots. I’m proud of you. You’ll get them next year.
@SeattleKraken Been a privilege to cheer you guys on as a fan this year. We'll be ready to do the same in the new season! Rest and heal, and come back stronger. 🔥🦑

How Game 7 between Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken panned out?

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken - Game 7

The first period saw no goals. Roope Hintz made it 1-0 for the Stars, scoring an unassisted wrist shot goal at the 15:59 mark of the second period. The Dallas Stars were up by a goal before moving into the third period.

Wyatt Johnston put the Stars 2-0 ahead, converting an assist from Evgenii Dadonov into the back of the net for a backhand goal at the 12:48 mark of the third.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's backhand goal at the 19:41 mark cut the Dallas Stars' lead to one goal. The Kraken, though, failed to put the puck back into the net in the final frame of the third period, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

Jake Ottinger was brilliant at the nets for the Stars, ending the contest with 22 saves and a. 957 save percentage. Evgeni Dadonov, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz had a point contribution apiece.

The Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday (May 19).

