Should Phil Kessel be on the cover of the upcoming EA NHL 24 video game? This is what hockey fans are debating on the internet.

The long-awaited NHL 24 is about to hit the screens which will plunge hockey enthusiasts and gamers into a sensational new chapter of the popular game.

But hold on tight, because the release date and who will grace the illustrious cover of this game-changing installment remain shrouded in mystery. This suspense has sparked a fervent frenzy among fans, as they eagerly debate and offer up their passionate suggestion for the face of the hockey video game.

The idea of Phil Kessel taking center stage as the cover athlete of EA's highly anticipated 38th edition of the National Hockey League game is nothing short of splendid. With three Stanley Cups under his belt, Kessel's memorable hot dog moments engraved on the coveted Cup are simply the cherry on top for fans.

Here's what fans had to say about who should be on the cover of NHL 24. One Reddit user wrote:

"Kessel with a Stanley Cup full of hot dogs. Ship it."

Here are some more reactions to the post:

Who will be the cover athlete on NHL 24?

At the moment, the identity of EA's illustrious 38th edition of the National Hockey League video game is unknown. However, the first name that springs to mind is none other than Connor McDavid, who is expected the most to claim the spotlight on the cover of the video game.

The Edmonton Oilers captain showcased an exceptional performance last term, soaring to the pinnacle of the league with a staggering 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games.

It is worth noting that McDavid was featured as the video game's cover athlete back in 2018. This time, the odds are placed in his favor to retake his spot as the captivating face of NHL 24.

In addition to McDavid, Linus Ullmark, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, and Connor Bedard are some of the other names, that are highly anticipated to be the cover athletes for the brand-new edition.

Keeping the 2022 edition in mind, where a female athlete was displayed alongside Trevor Zegras, there is also a likelihood that EA could offer fans a similar trend in their latest edition.

