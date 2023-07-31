The NHL world is abuzz with a heated debate that has fans everywhere picking sides and defending their choices with passion and fervor. The question at hand: which pro-athlete from other disciplines would make the best NHL player? From football titans to basketball legends, the possibilities are endless, and the arguments are intense.

Passions are soaring as fans immerse themselves in the exhilarating debate over which pro-athlete would shine brightest on the NHL ice. Social media is ablaze with fervent arguments and unwavering support for various sports icons, each with their unique attributes that could potentially elevate them to hockey stardom.

Brennan Wright @KrittRTV @BarDown Joey Chestnut is basically Phil Kessel

Snipes @WestleySnipes_ @BarDown Jokic would be a great playmaker type of guy like Joe Thornton

Jrpen5 @Jrpen5 @BarDown IQ & skill I gotta go with Messi

DJOlsen @3Fearless1 @BarDown Erling Haaland, power forward. Tough in the corners and heads to the net with reckless abandon. Just needs to learn how to skate pic.twitter.com/7d4gv9IK2M

Aubrey Chase 🇨🇦 @StardustAce98 @BarDown I think Jalen Ramsey mentioned training for six months to try and crack an NHL roster 🤣

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the passion for hockey extends beyond traditional boundaries, capturing the imaginations of fans. While it may be a topic of endless speculation, one can only dream of the day when these pro athletes take to the NHL ice, showcasing their talents in a whole new arena.

In the end, the verdict remains open, and opinions are diverse. But one thing unites us all: the excitement for the possibility of witnessing a pro-athlete crossing over into the world of the NHL, adding a new layer of excitement and thrill to the game we all love.

3 Celebrities who could have become NHL players

As the new season approaches, it's not just the hockey stars that capture our attention. We stumbled upon some hidden talents that could have potentially made waves in the league had they chosen a different path to stardom. Here are three celebrities who could have been on the ice rather than under the spotlight:

Keanu Reeves

Before captivating audiences as Neo and John Wick, Keanu Reeves was "The Wall" on the ice. Growing up in Toronto, he honed his skills as a goalie and even earned a tryout with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires. Reeves showcased his goaltending prowess in the movie Youngblood, paving his way to Hollywood fame.

Steve Carell

Comedic genius and Anchorman star Steve Carell is no stranger to hockey. Hailing from hockey-crazy Boston, he played goalie and achieved success at various levels, including a squirt-level national championship. While he pondered pursuing a Division I opportunity, Carell opted for show business. But his love for the sport remains evident as he still plays Rec League hockey in California.

Justin Bieber

Canadian heartthrob and pop sensation Justin Bieber may lack the prototypical hockey player's size, but his passion for the sport shines through. He participated in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout and has frequently showcased his skills in pickup games. Bieber's love for hockey is so evident that he keeps an impressive collection of jerseys from different teams.

Though these celebrities took different roads to stardom, their love for hockey persists. While they light up Hollywood's screens and stages, we can't help but wonder what could have been if they had pursued a career in hockey.