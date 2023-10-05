"It's a-me, Matthews!" - Fans left dismayed by Auston Matthews' face scan for NHL 24

Auston Matthews, one of the star players in the eagerly awaited NHL 24 video game, has become a topic of concern and confusion among NHL fans. While enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement for the release of the latest installment in the beloved video game franchise, a recent development has left them somewhat perplexed and disheartened.

The cause of this concern? The face scan of Auston Matthews in the game. The outcry began when a Reddit post on the r/leafs subreddit surfaced, featuring a screenshot of Matthews' character model in the game.

The post was captioned with a reference to the famous line from "The Godfather":

"Look how they massacred my boy."

This immediately caught the attention of fans and sparked a flurry of comments and reactions. One fan humorously quipped:

"It's a-me, Matthews!"

Another fan drew a comparison to actor Adam DeVine, stating:

"This looks like they put a mustache on Adam DeVine."

There was a consensus among fans that certain faces in video games never seem to look quite right, and Matthews was seen as a prime example. One fan lamented:

"There's just some faces they never get right, his is one of them."

As fans eagerly await the release of NHL 24, it remains to be seen whether any adjustments will be made to Matthew's character model based on the feedback from the community.

Auston Matthews's career and the impact of his new four-year contract on Leafs

Selected as the first overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 draft, Auston Matthews has undeniably evolved into one of the NHL's premier players over the past seven years.

Notably, Matthews has achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 40 or more goals on five separate occasions. His standout performance occurred during the 2021-22 season when he reached an impressive career-high of 106 points, comprising an astonishing 60 goals and 46 assists.

With an impressive total of 542 points (299 goals and 243 assists) to his name, this six-time NHL All-Star currently ranks as the Maple Leafs' fifth-highest goalscorer of all time.

The Toronto Maple Leafs accomplished a significant milestone by advancing to the second round of this year's playoffs, breaking a drought dating back to 2004. Nevertheless, the team still holds the unfortunate record for the longest duration without capturing the Stanley Cup, a staggering 56 years since their last victory in 1967.

The 13-time Stanley Cup champions are fervently determined to shatter this curse, and with Auston Matthews committed to the team for an additional four years, fans maintain a hopeful outlook.