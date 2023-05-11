The NHL's decision to suspend Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for one game has sparked a range of mixed reactions from fans across the league. While some have supported the NHL's decision, others have been critical, arguing that the suspension was unwarranted and unfair.

The incident in question occurred during last night's game between the Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Nurse got involved in a scuffle with Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague.

While some have argued that Hague instigated the altercation, the NHL ultimately determined that Nurse was the primary aggressor in the fight. They cited his actions as a violation of the league's player safety policies.

One fan lamented:

"What a mess, surely the guy who actually instigated the whole thing with a dirty slash to a team’s star player gets suspended!"

Others have pointed out that Nurse's suspension comes at a crucial point in the series against the Golden Knights, which is tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5. Another fan expressed disappointment, stating:

"Second year in a row in the playoffs they suspend our #1 d man in the biggest games of the year. Mark Stone literally said after the game that Hague was asking nurse to fight him. This is how they treat kane and nurse. Wonder why."

Meanwhile, some fans have taken issue with the NHL's application of its own rules. They believe there is inconsistency with how the league enforces its policies. One fan suggested:

"The rules don't seem to be enforced equally for all players causing trouble in the last few minutes of a game. This is commonplace behavior. Must be because he's black."

Despite the varied reactions, one thing is clear. Nurse's absence will be felt by the Oilers as they try to take control of the series against the Golden Knights.

A look at Darnell Nurse's NHL career

Darnell Nurse is a professional ice hockey defenseman who currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League (NHL). Born into an athletic family in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Nurse was introduced to sports at a young age and immediately excelled at hockey.

His father, Richard Nurse, played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League (CFL). His mother, Cathy Nurse, played basketball at McMaster University.

Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Draft. After a strong showing in training camp, Nurse narrowly missed making the Oilers roster in 2013.

Nurse made his NHL debut the following season on October 14, 2014. He made an immediate impact with his physical style of play, earning a reputation as a hard-nosed defenseman who wasn't afraid to throw his body around.

Over the next few seasons, Darnell Nurse established himself as a reliable, all-around defenseman for the Oilers. The Hamilton, Ontario native played all 82 games in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He contributed to the team's success alongside fellow stars Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

In addition to his solid defensive play, Nurse also chipped in offensively, compiling 10 goals and 31 assists during the 2018-19 campaign.

Darnell Nurse's success on the ice also earned him international recognition. He was a key player for Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship. Nurse also represented Canada at the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Championships.

In October 2019, Darnell Nurse was named an alternate captain for the Oilers, a testament to his leadership both on and off the ice. He continued to be a force for the team during the 2019-20 season. He led the Oilers in ice time and ranking second on the team in hits and blocked shots.

In August 2021, Darnell Nurse signed an eight-year, $74 million extension with the team, cementing his status as a key part of the Oilers' defensive core.

