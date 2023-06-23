"Overpay and 1 year too long": Fans mixed about Erik Haula's contract extension with the NJ Devils

The hockey world is abuzz with excitement as news broke regarding Erik Haula's contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. Ryan Novozinsky, a renowned Devils reporter for Star-Ledge, took to Twitter to share the details, stating:

"Heard 3-years, $9.4 million for Haula."

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions from NHL fans across the digital landscape, showcasing a variety of opinions and perspectives.

Among the responses to Novozinsky's tweet, one fan expressed a sense of contentment, stating,

"That's fair."

They, however, were not the lone voice and others had different opinions.

Adam @Adamr245_
@ryannovo62 Overpay and 1 year too long

maya! @devsadvocate91



i audibly gawked when i misread it



maya! @devsadvocate91

tell me why i read this wrong and thought he meant a $9.4 mil AAV lmaooo

i audibly gawked when i misread it

but this is a reasonable deal imo, and i'm super excited that the devils get him for three more years 🥹

BlueCollarBlueShirts @NYCTheMiC

Makes sense, he was 73823939 times the player in the playoffs when compared to DJ MIA & Aturnover Panarin - combined. #NYR

Karlo @Sumdood88

Remember when Vegas traded away Haula for Nic Roy and all the fans were about to riot?

The diverse range of reactions among NHL fans demonstrates the intricacies of the contract negotiation process and how fans will always have different opinions.

A look at Erik Haula's NHL career

Erik Haula began his professional journey with the Minnesota Wild, signing an entry-level contract in April 2013. Haula made his debut later that year, recording his first NHL point with an assist.

During the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs, he impressed with four goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

After the 2014-15 season, Erik Haula became a restricted free agent, and the Wild made a qualifying offer to retain his rights. However, he filed for salary arbitration in July 2015.

The following season proved to be a breakout year for Haula as he set personal bests in goals, assists, and points. He played a pivotal role in Minnesota, centering the third line and acting as a shutdown line against top opponents.

In 2017, Haula was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft. He signed a three-year contract with the team and quickly became a key contributor.

Haula's 2017-18 season was impressive, ending with a career-high 29 goals and 55 points. He played a crucial role in the Golden Knights' successful playoff run, scoring important goals and helping the team advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Erik Haula's tenure with the Golden Knights was cut short due to injuries. He suffered a right leg injury in the 2018-19 season, underwent knee surgery, and faced a lengthy recovery period. In June 2019, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he started the 2019-20 season strongly before being sidelined by a knee injury.

At the trade deadline in February 2020, Erik Haula was sent to the Florida Panthers. He then signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent in December 2020, where he recorded 9 goals and 21 points in the shortened 2020-21 season.

Following his contract's conclusion, Haula joined the Boston Bruins on a two-year deal in July 2021. He had a solid season with the Bruins, tallying 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games.

Most recently, in July 2022, Erik Haula was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha, marking a new chapter in his NHL career.

