NHL fans have been reacting to new Philadelphia Flyers Keith Jones posing with the team's mascot. Yesterday, the Flyers announced the news that former broadcaster Jones has been appointed as the new President of Hockey Operations. While some fans are excited about the change in leadership, others have expressed concerns about Jones' lack of experience in hockey management.

Fans have expressed skepticism about the Flyers' leadership group, particularly with regard to the appointment of Jones. One fan tweeted:

"As always, the @NHLFlyers remind us they're a mascot company that also happens to own a hockey team"

It suggests that the team's focus on marketing and branding may be overshadowing their commitment to on-ice success.

Another fan tweeted:

"Gotta get the Gritty content involved with this"

It references the team's popular mascot. While the tweet may have been intended as a lighthearted comment, it highlights the perception among some fans, indicating the Flyers are more focused on entertainment than winning games.

The Flyers have also announced that Daniel Briere will be the new general manager. Briere had been serving as interim GM since March. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity to rebuild the team and win a Stanley Cup.

Regardless, it seems that the Flyers are committed to presenting a united front and are focused on bringing the Stanley Cup back to Philadelphia.

From a player to an analyst to the new president of Hockey Operations for Flyers: Keith Jones's journey

Keith Jones, who was drafted 141st overall in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, started his professional career with the Washington Capitals after playing college hockey at Western Michigan University.

Jones played for the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers, amassing a total of 117 goals and 141 assists over 491 games. In addition to his playing career, Jones has had a diverse professional career as a well-known broadcaster and respected NHL analyst.

Keith Jones provided valuable hockey insights while working with TSN, a Canadian television station. He has co-hosted the popular 94.1 WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia for more than 20 years.

