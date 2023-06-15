The NHL Stanley Cup Finals, one of the most anticipated events in hockey, experienced a significant blow this year in terms of national broadcast ratings. According to recent data, the ratings plummeted by a staggering 43% compared to the previous year, making it the least viewed Finals since 2007.

Allan Walsh🏒 @walsha We knew it was going to be bad but holy hell. The Stanley Cup Finals national broadcast ratings down 43% this year from last year. It was the least viewed Stanley Cup Finals since 2007.

This revelation sparked various reactions from NHL fans across Twitter, who expressed their thoughts on this disappointing outcome.

One fan on Twitter wittily remarked,

"I guess the bolts and avs match up was an actual match up."

Another fan voiced their opinion, stating,

"Two non-hockey towns playing for the Stanley Cup was bound to be a disaster."

Criticizing the officiating, one fan argued,

"Probably because there was an obvious agenda. The refs are garbage."

Expressing skepticism about the NHL's focus on promoting U.S.-based teams, another fan sarcastically remarked,

"Lol keep pushing for US teams."

As the NHL and its fans reflect on this year's Stanley Cup Finals ratings, it becomes evident that various factors played a role in the decline.

Highlights from the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Finals

In a series of heartwarming moments, the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their spirit and camaraderie during the League Finals. The team's goalie, Jonathan Douglas Quick, experienced a triumphant victory alongside his two children, Carter and Madison. The sight of them celebrating together represented the importance of family and the joy of achieving a lifelong dream.

Another touching moment unfolded when Mark Stone, known for his passion and commitment to the game, displayed his thoughtfulness on the grand stage. As the celebrations began, Stone realized that his teammate, Chandler Stephenson, had not yet placed his baby in the Cup. Without hesitation, Stone turned back, ensuring that the newest member of the Golden Knights' family could be included in this special moment.

Alex Pietrangelo, a talented defenseman, experienced the fulfillment of a lifelong dream as he celebrated his second League victory. Joined by his wife and four adorable children, Pietrangelo's triumph with a new team, following his previous championship with the St. Louis Blues, was made even sweeter by the presence of his loving family.

Reilly Smith added to the collection of heartwarming moments with his act of pure delight during the finals. He took turns placing his little ones in the Stanley Cup, forever etching their bond into hockey history. This gesture exemplified the strong connection between family and the game, creating a cherished memory that will last a lifetime.

