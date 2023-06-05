As the New York Rangers continue their search for a new head coach, fans have begun speculating on what the future holds for Patrick Roy. With the Rangers yet to reach out to Roy, who currently coaches the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts, many supporters believe that he could be the ideal candidate to lead the team.

Patrick Roy, a Hall of Fame goaltender and former teammate of Rangers President-GM Chris Drury, has a proven track record as both a player and coach. However, there are concerns about his clashes with management during his tenure with the Colorado Avalanche.

#MemorialCup What a wholesome answer from Patrick Roy!🥹 What a wholesome answer from Patrick Roy!🥹#MemorialCup https://t.co/89gHDv79KW

Fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing their confidence in Patrick Roy's ability to lead the team to success.

4x Stanley Cup

3x Conn Smythe (only 3x winner in NHL history; also youngest ever at 20yo)

3x Vezina Trophies

3x Jennings

2x Memorial Cups

1x Jack Adams



Patrick Roy trophy case…4x Stanley Cup3x Conn Smythe (only 3x winner in NHL history; also youngest ever at 20yo)3x Vezina Trophies3x Jennings2x Memorial Cups1x Jack AdamsNot bad.

The Hockey News @TheHockeyNews Patrick Roy can’t even hear the applause because he has his 2 Memorial Cup rings plugging his ears Patrick Roy can’t even hear the applause because he has his 2 Memorial Cup rings plugging his ears

#BREAKING : Patrick Roy, an hour after winning his second Memorial Cup with the Québec Ramparts, is reportedly fighting Mike Babcock in Kamloops outside the arena for the Blue Jackets head coaching job. They're using tables and stuff. Very old school.

thatsportsmaniac @thatsportmaniac It’s gotten to a point where I’d be ecstatic to get Patrick Roy behind the Rangers bench jeez It’s gotten to a point where I’d be ecstatic to get Patrick Roy behind the Rangers bench jeez

Praneel Prasad @prasad_praneel I think the Flames should also consider Patrick Roy as a candidate. He’s got a good resume and seems to have a balance with being a players coach and knows the technical side of the game as well 🤔🤔 I think the Flames should also consider Patrick Roy as a candidate. He’s got a good resume and seems to have a balance with being a players coach and knows the technical side of the game as well 🤔🤔

Josh Purchase @JoshPurchase My pick is Patrick Roy will be the Rangers HC. My pick is Patrick Roy will be the Rangers HC.

ryan @WheelSnipeBelly The new owner of the Sens’ first order of business should be hiring Patrick Roy as head coach. The new owner of the Sens’ first order of business should be hiring Patrick Roy as head coach.

With the Rangers aiming to win now and the pressure on Drury to make a defining hire, fans believe that Patrick Roy is the perfect fit for the job. They envision him as the next head coach of the New York Rangers, bringing his wealth of experience, leadership, and much-needed energy to the team.

Only time will tell if these fan predictions become a reality, but the excitement surrounding the potential hiring of Patrick Roy as the Rangers' head coach continues to grow.

Patrick Roy's Quebec Remparts Triumph in Memorable Memorial Cup Victory

In the most crucial and pressure-packed game of the season, the Quebec Remparts opened the scoring and set the tone early on. Despite being an unheralded fifth-round NHL draft pick, the player stepped up to take the lead for the Remparts in the opening period.

The second period continued with a balanced attack from both teams, but the Remparts seemed to have an edge in their gameplay. Both goaltenders, William Rousseau and Thomas Milic, were excellent at the start of the frame, making impressive saves.

As the period progressed, Malatesta of the Remparts nearly scored on a breakaway, only to be denied by Milic. However, the Remparts' persistence paid off, and just before the nine-minute mark, Malatesta found the back of the net with a well-executed passing play involving Rochette and Komarov.

The goal put the Remparts up by two in a tight game, and Malatesta celebrated by gesturing toward the Thunderbirds' fans.

Entering the third period, the Remparts continued to dominate play and control the pace of the game. They outshot the Seattle Thunderbirds 10-2 halfway through the period and seemed to have the answer to Seattle's strong skating abilities.

Seattle had a chance to get back in the game with a power play, but Rousseau stood tall in the net and turned away any scoring chances. Disaster struck for the Thunderbirds when a failed toe-drag on the power play resulted in a stolen puck by Justin Robidas, leading to a goal by Gaudet on an odd-man rush. The score now stood at 3-0 in favor of the Remparts, effectively sealing their victory and the championship.

Frustration mounted for Seattle, leading to a needless cross-checking penalty by Dylan Guenther. Quebec capitalized on the power play, with Zachary Bolduc scoring to extend their lead further. A late goal by Charles Savoie made it a five-goal lead, and Rousseau's incredible save off the goal line solidified the Remparts' dominance.

